SEBRING — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Joshua Dean Hickey.
The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Ortland Clifford Williams, 32, of Augusta, Georgia on Friday on charges of third-degree murder and purchase of cannabis.
Meanwhile, the man accused of actually killing Hickey has been in custody on other charges since the day after the crime.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that Hickey was shot multiple times on the night of Oct. 30, 2017, during a drug deal in the driveway of a home on Tam O’Shanter Boulevard in Sebring.
Sheriff’s deputies quickly identified Johan Wendon Holder, now 23, as the suspected gunman and tracked him to a home in Hendry County, where he was arrested less than nine hours after the killing on unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and a probation violation.
A gun known to have been in Hickey’s possession the night of the murder was found at the Hendry County home, which resulted in an arrest warrant for Hickey’s murder being issued on Nov. 8, 2017.
His arrest and subsequent incarceration allowed sheriff’s detectives to quickly broaden their investigation into the shooting. They soon learned multiple people from several different counties were involved, bringing the case under the jurisdiction of the Office of Statewide Prosecution in Fort Myers.
Over several months, Highlands County deputies, the statewide prosecutor and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), through interviews and evidence — including cell phones and social media — put together details.
On Wednesday, task force members arrested:
- Christopher Laveon Bell, 30, of Avon Park on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm;
- Mikevious Aljawon Young, 25, of Port St. Lucie on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm; and
- George Leonard Wood Jr., 32, of Clewiston on charges of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
They learned Williams, allegedly, set up a deal for Holder to buy a large amount of marijuana from Hickey and drove Holder to the scene of the murder.
Williams fled on foot when the gunshots started and Holder reportedly took the car Williams had driven to the scene.
Investigators also learned that Young, allegedly, talked with Holder about a plan to rob Hickey and was in a second car acting as a lookout during the murder.
It was Wood’s home in Clewiston where Holder was taken into custody.
In that house and in a car parked in the backyard, law enforcement found more than 1,000 grams of marijuana and multiple firearms, many of which were stolen.
Bell was also at Wood’s home in Clewiston. He was found in the car in the backyard.
Investigators learned that Bell — who could legally purchase firearms because he was not a convicted felon — had been buying firearms for convicted felons, and Holder allegedly obtained the gun he used to kill Hickey from Bell.
In all, officers found 16 firearms, five of them stolen, and a stolen silencer.
“Because of the collaborative efforts and dogged investigative work of local, state and federal agencies, these dangerous criminals have been arrested and will face justice for their roles in the shooting death of a Florida man,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “I want to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for working with our Statewide Prosecutors to solve this murder and arrest those responsible for this heinous crime.”
Sheriff Paul Blackman thanks the statewide prosecutor and ATF for their assistance with this case, and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for taking suspects into custody.
“I am also proud of the work done by HCSO detectives on this case,” Blackman said, “particularly lead detective Jorge Martinez, for the hundreds of hours spent working to make sure the people involved in the murder of Joshua Hickey did not get away with this brutal crime.”