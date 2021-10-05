Finally, life is getting back to normal with opportunities to enjoy dinners out, movie houses, ball games, little theater, all of it. Recently there was mention on Fox 13 News that the Dali Museum would return to its regular schedule. This reminded me of my very first experience visiting any museum anywhere, memorable for a lot of unexpected reasons. As a young flight attendant on an unexpected four-hour layover in Washington, I got on a bus and stepped off at the Smithsonian Museum.
Along with my new career, that visit was a transformative experience in my life. A dismal early childhood held no promise that I might ever rise above those early circumstances. I was so surprised to have been hired by Eastern that, for a few years, I kept thinking they would discover they had made a mistake and show me the door – this young woman with no education or social graces.
As a new world opened to me, I became acutely aware that I lacked much that the other ‘new hires’ seemed to have acquired in their privileged lives yet here I was, maybe an imposter in their midst? How to be worthy of this incredible chance for a better life? I wanted to represent both Eastern Airlines and my wonderful foster family proudly. In the six-week training program, I realized that my hard-scrabble childhood had made me tough, strong, maybe even fearless. In my uniform, I was a different person – capable, strong, logical, quick to respond to any situation – from unruly passengers to possible emergencies. I even surprised myself. While I was grateful to finally see a future for myself, I needed a lot more “polishing.” I decided I would be my own finishing school. I would learn everything I could about everything. I know that sounds vague but I had realized there was a whole world out there that I knew nothing about – and I was getting a late start.
Since junior high school, I read as an escape from the demons that still plagued me from childhood experiences too horrific to share with anyone. I would spend hours at libraries where I could just move along the shelves, picking and choosing anything at all I wanted to know about. I read about other cultures – starting with everything by Pearl Buck. I read psychology looking for answers to why people did what they did to each other. I read up on how to look and act like a lady, which fork to use, how to respect myself and demand the same from others. From reading so-called ‘beauty books,’ I learned that less is more when it comes to make-up. And art, art, art – I poured over all the beautiful art in this world – colors, furniture, homes, gardens. After my colorless childhood, I found myself most drawn to the peace and tranquility of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies.’
Now here I was free to wander at will among all this beauty. In one room, hanging from the vaulted ceiling, I came upon a plane Eddy Rickenbacker had flown, the man who created Eastern Airlines. In my navy-blue military style uniform, I stood in that room for a long time, so grateful, determined to live up to his example.
The crowded museum was a little overwhelming. I walked close to one blank white wall and around the corner into a room bursting with color. The mural had to be at least 7 feet high and 20 feet long. Up that close, I could not make out what it was – possibly something abstract? Suddenly, I heard a loud, collective outburst from a huge crowd of people standing clustered together at least 15 feet away, staring at me, frozen expressions of horror on their faces. I was standing – all alone – inside the heavy velvet ropes three feet away from a priceless piece of art. (For instance, in 2012 a single one of Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ sold for $43 million.)
Time stood still for a moment. Then, swiftly, two uniformed guards came and gently escorted me a safe distance away where I could appreciate the painting. Not until then, did I realize I was looking at Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies.’ I wondered how he could have painted this enormous mural. Did he have a big paintbrush on the end of a 10-foot pole so he could put a blob on here and there, step back 10 feet, admire his work, and then hurry in close again to add more paint while he zeroed in on where that crucial bit of color was needed? I thought about that for days afterward.
