Never would I have thought to hear that the state of Florida will be getting rid of standardized testing. I remember vividly the days of FCAT until its replacement in 2015 with the current FSA. I remember the dread of having to sit in a classroom as an elementary and middle school student for over an hour and take the mind-numbing test.
Last Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state will be planning on transitioning completely to progress-based testing with the creation of the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking. The new system will take place over three sessions in the course of the school year and will measure the student’s growth, rather than ensuring they reach a universal standard. In his announcement, the governor announced that this system will utilize 75% less learning time than the current FSA system does.
Even though none of this really affects me as a high school senior, I am excited for the current and future students of Florida. The new system allows teachers and parents to actively monitor the growth of an individual student over the course of the year, rather than a one-off measurement. This gives every student, regardless of their prior knowledge, to be on a fair playing field and demonstrate their progress over the course of the year. It also should take off a load of stress from the shoulders of young students due to the fact that they no longer have to achieve standards that may be out of their reach.
For teachers, this is a significant victory. Teachers can finally be recognized for their efforts and the progress they make with the student over the year. Previously, a student who fails to reach the standard would reflect poorly on the teacher. This is despite the fact that the student may have legitimate difficulty learning or may not have had the best education prior to the current testing session. With this new system, the work that teachers do can accurately be reported. Students and teachers who work together to progress the student’s education will be noticed in the new progress-based testing.
It is a strong step forward for the level of education in our state. With this announcement, Governor DeSantis has made it his intention to become the first state to switch completely to progress-based testing. However, the response from the federal government may prove to be a barrier to the governor’s plan. There are current worries that the new testing system may not conform with the No Child Left Behind Act, which has its own testing requirements.
Regardless, the move is really popular with top education officials and even critics of the governor. Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar and Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho praised the move, even with a few imperfections. As long as there is open dialogue between the state Department of Education and the teachers of our state, this can become an excellent move for the state. There can always be room for improvement and it is most important in this transition period.
Miguel Arceo is a senior and student athlete at Sebring High School.