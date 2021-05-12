The current president and Washington legislators (in the majority) have repeatedly said we should abolish, defund and or eliminate the police.
The top 14 cities below are an indication where reduced policing would be a formula for increased violence. These same cities have had the same political party in charge for (most or all) of the last 50 years.
As the last president said, “what have you got to lose with a change in leadership?” The answer could be in the following numbers:
John Larsen
Sebring