Adriana Montanez worked in advertising in Miami. Her husband Milton is a micro biologist and winemaker. They wanted to raise their boys in a quieter place other than in hectic Miami so they moved to Placid Lakes and decided to start their own winery. Their youngest, Adrian, is 10 and attends Lake Placid Elementary. Javier is 14 and studies at the high school.
With Milton’s 15 years as a wine maker they sought property to plant a vineyard and eventually open a winery. They purchased 20 acres on U.S. 27 south of Lake Placid just north of State Road 70. It was an abandoned orange grove. They cleared the land, planted their vineyards and built a building. Last September they opened Tropical Winery and started to live their dream. And wine lovers have been stopping in ever since.
The winery offers three varieties of Muscadine wines including Noble, Carlos and Dixie Red. They are bottled as Red Caladium and Caladium Blanc, named to tie in with Lake Placid, the Caladium Capital of the World.
A visitor from Boca Raton commented, “This place knows what they are doing. An at-home feeling while in the tasting room. Very friendly staff and nice porch overlooking the vineyard.” You can even play a game of cornhole during your visit.
The couple featured the band Joe Leonard & the Rockers recently. The next Saturdays guests will be entertained by BCC Band from 3-6 p.m. Other events are listed at www.tropicalwinery.us.
Besides their wines they offer wines from other area wineries. A tasting of five wines is $10 and includes a complimentary souvenir wine glass. A flight of four tap beers is $8. You can then order your favorite and sip inside at the bar or at a table. The band entertains on the patio.
Besides wines and craft beers they offer soft drinks, alcohol-free wine, honey, candies, barbecue sauces, jams, jellies and gift baskets. The winery is also available for private events.
Adriana and Milton pride themselves on making the most diverse and best quality wines to suit all tastes. They are open Monday-Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, they open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their telephone number is 863-812-6996.
Stop in. It feels like home.