Historically throughout the world, especially now in the Middle East, a persistent problem is the arrogant zealotry of religious fundamentalist-extremists and their evil desire to force their savage will on others – also now plaguing America. So why are our schools failing to teach basic virtues, like modesty, to our children? Commonly it’s because evil fundamentalist-extremist preachers are corrupting them in their youths with immodestly prideful and undisciplined ‘hypocritical self-righteous vanity.’ Causing their chronic failure to learn from their oblivious juvenile and ignorant mistakes – essential to growth – resulting in their shamelessly becoming the childishly bigoted, arrogant, ill mannered, delusionally infallible, unscrupulous and ignoble, man/woman-child idiotic degenerates who’ve never learned from the error of their ways (heathen), responsible for America’s embarrassing decline – soon to be thwarted upon Christ’s impending return, thank God.
In 1953, in lust to steal oil, we imposed a coup d’état on Iran, overthrowing a democratically elected Mohammad Mosaddegh and installing the dictatorship of the brutal Shah. Initiating a pattern of anti-democratic CIA coups around the world that overthrew fledgling democracies, while deploying the fictitious banner of “fighting communism.” Installing, bribing and militarily backing, brutal dictators who oppressed their own peoples; thus enabling our corporations to extort control over their resources and exploit their financial markets (funded by taxpayers). This corporate model deployed in the many ensuing right-wing coups that slaughtered some nations’ democratically minded peoples who bravely fought against this ‘militaristic corporate imperialism’ that’s covertly devastated the world along with our environment. See [John Perkins: “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man”]
This stratagem was sold to we tactically ignorant Americans, under the rubric of law and order, with pride, honor and patriotism, righteously spreading “freedom” throughout the world; when they only had imperial subjugation, domination and theft as their objective. While they laughed at our stupidity; as these arms-makers, corporations and banks brutally robbed the world and our treasury with clandestine impunity (on 9/12/01 Cheney and Bush were already divvying-up Iraq’s oil according to Richard Clarke). Which is why education is so important, and why we’re the least informed peoples in the advanced world: for ya gotta keep ‘em dumb and in the dark to insure their patriotic nationalist zeal to naively support the extortion of the world (not ‘free-market capitalism’). So any nation, who’s resources they coveted, that refused to ‘get with the program,’ they either subverted internally or demonized then invaded [Ibid., John Perkins], and Venezuela’s next.
‘Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty’; but ‘liberty’ denounces all forms of imperial deception, domination and oppression, especially when mass-murdering innocents in Indochina, Central/South America, and the Middle East. Hence, all of this needless mass-slaughter was mostly ignored as Americans slept; many unsympathetic via the opiate of the masses: ‘self-absorbed religious fanaticism’ (heads up their vain, selfishly stupid butts). While our opposing progressive left was systematically destroyed: our leaders either murdered (JFK, MLK, RFK, etc.), imprisoned or ruined; leftist intellectuals purged from our universities and from journalism during the ‘Red scares’; and liberal folks tactically imprisoned and oppressed by the anti-leftist ‘war on drugs’ (vengefully designed by Nixon), by our secrecy obsessed, eavesdropping, corporate-stooge, militarist right-wing government – a savagely anti-intellectual, fascist, oligarchic plutocracy, not a representative democracy.
The unintended consequence of our Iranian coup (enigmatically intended, as they require a constant “enemy” to justify our insane defense spending, i.e. extortion!) is that it gave birth to Muslim fundamentalist blowback in the Middle East. For Muslims saw thru our imperial deception with a religious fervor – the forces of which ‘had been’ greatly subdued through education and its subsequent liberal democracy movement (needed in the U.S.) – and unnecessarily spawning the anti-American, Muslim fundamentalism that’s now dominate in the region. Any brand of religious fundamentalism is inherently evil as it obstructs the illuminating process of education, particularly in war zones, and nowhere more manifest than in the U.S. today.
War zones that we’ve constantly fabricated in the world since WWII; creating the “terrorism” that we ourselves thus instigated and set ablaze, and begun when installing the Shah in ‘53. Which is avoidably why Iran and Muslims unnecessarily now hate us, and needlessly costing us trillions of dollars in “defense” spending that only stems from our aggressively ‘offensive’ behavior. The chickens have already come home to roost! And guess who started the Cyberwars? CIA did. But we naive Americans unsophisticatedly refuse to learn from our unconscious mistakes, obsessed with the foolery of political gamesmanship, distracted by rightwing religious fascism, social media, economics, advertising, and sports. While corporate media uncritically sensationalizes the latest knavish corporate blunder: such oblivious ignorance and decadence which inevitably ends all empires and has ruined this world – and defiles naive souls.
But imagine what a peaceful, intelligently competent and responsibly governed, progressive ‘cool world’ with clean air and water would look like today, if not for the brutal, murderous and tyrannical agenda and history of white-nationalist, unbridled fascist militarist corporate imperialism. The karma from their needless, thus evil, slaughterings of millions of innocent children, women and civilians begetting the curse of mass-murders now haunting America. Karma’s a bitch! Even when not acknowledged? A racistly murderous and insane existential spiritual crisis at the root of it all: the horrors, sufferings and traumas we’ve mindlessly inflicted, psychopathically rarely even recognized let alone addressed, much less regretted, mortified over, and atoned for, in a millennia’s long struggle of good vs evil that’s coming to an end – then those who are now first, or who think they are, shall be last.
Until then, their imperial corporate dominance has coerced everything to their advantage, as decades ago they privatized many government public services and our resources, vanquishing antitrust laws, turning regulatory agencies and the IRS into lapdogs by openly bribing our politicians to cowardly do their will, and own our courts too. They also offshored our manufacturing base – iniquitously enriching themselves by retaining captive slaves with no labor rights in totalitarian nations – paying little to no taxes, and couldn’t care less that they’ve thereby created tens of millions more impoverished Americans with no healthcare (remedied in all other ‘civilized’ democracies), which causes domestic crime. Enjoying no regulatory oversight by any government’s, and unwarily gorging themselves with impunity; relying on secrecy, obscurity, and ‘plausible deniability’, as they unquestionably and bipartisanly imprison, exile or ruin everyone brave enough to truthfully expose them (Assange, Snowden, Manning, Winner, Kiriakou, Risen, Hedges, etc.).
While their ambulance chasing, corporate media uncritically ignores reality and denies the manifold consequences of their diabolical monopolistic agenda. From developed-world-record-setting iniquitous income inequality, poverty, homelessness, and incarceration rates, insane debt, and a 3rd world infrastructure here at home. To needless endless wars and enemies; China, Russia, Iran, and N. Korea’s natural opposition, to climatic catastrophe; while inciting the deceptive distraction of left vs right that divides and rules Americans – for they conquered long ago, fool. Remember Ike warning us about them when leaving the presidency? Ringadingding!
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.