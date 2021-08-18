SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre is pleased to present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” on the Blackman Stage from August 20 – September 5.
Monty Navarro is just an average guy in the early 1900’s. He is low-born but has a beautiful girlfriend named Sibella. Sibella is looking for someone to care for her with lots of money. She toys with Monty, but he’s not the one for her.
After Monty’s mother passes away, her friend Miss Shingle, pays Monty a visit. Her news is unbelievable! She tells him he is part of the D’Ysquith family and he is in line to an earldom.
Unfortunately for him, he is eight in line for the title. He creates a devious plan to knock off his remaining relatives. Will it work or will it be his downfall?
Monty not only has murder on his mind, but love as well. Which one is more important?
The talented cast, under the direction of Jen Westergom, includes Andrew Macbeth (as Monty Navarro), Marcus Conerly (as the D’Ysquith family), Margaret Macbeth (as Sibella Hallward), Larissa Meagher (as Pheobe D’Ysquith), Tracy Schucknecht (as Miss Shingle and Woman #4), Gary Johnson (as Copley and Man #1), Aslan Smith (as Inspector and Man #2), Tony Tolar (as Magistrate and Man #3), Mariah Alvarez (as Tour Guide and Woman #1), Dawn Smith (as Lady Eugenia and Woman #2) and Rilian Smith (as Miss Barley and Woman #3).
“Monty is quite a scrappy upstart,” said Andrew Macbeth. “He wants to be the Earl of Highhurst Castle, but finds out he’s eighth in line from a friend after his mother passes. He focuses on hatching a plan to become the earl.”
Margaret Macbeth plays Sibella Hallward, Monty’s girlfriend. “She’s very motivated to take care of herself and her needs. We wants a man who has status and is a good provider and that’s not Monty.
“My husband (Andrew Macbeth) and I like to perform together on stage and spend time with each other. We also both like to sing.”
Mariah Alvarez is an Ensemble actor who plays many small parts. “I’m doing a little bit of everything in this play. I sing and dance, am a tour guide, a servant, part of a portrait and Woman #1. There’s lots of variety and it makes it fun.”
In addition to the great cast, the costumes are awesome. Many have been made out of repurposed materials into masterpieces that bring the story alive in the Edwardian period.
For more information and tickets, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org, call 863-382-2525 or visit the box office at 356 W. Center Ave. in downtown Sebring.
Performance times: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2:30 p.m. matinee.