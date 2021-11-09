Last week, I spent my column discussing the importance of the Virginia gubernatorial race. Specifically, I wrote about the implications that a victory for either candidate would have for their respective parties. That same day, Republican Glenn Youngkin was elected as governor-elect with over 2% more votes than former governor Terry McAuliffe.
For the Republican Party, it is obviously a massively significant victory. They have led their candidate to the highest office of a politically important state and did so without major players in the current field. President Trump, the face of the Republican Party for the past four years, was nowhere to be seen from the Youngkin campaign. The campaign instead took a direct route by visiting the rural areas of Virginia and having Youngkin make personal appearances. In turn, support was much stronger for the candidate and he was able to pull the victory.
On the contrary, I really believe that the results coming from Virginia have to be an enormous slap in the face for the Democratic Party. They really used every potential weapon in their arsenal in the McAuliffe campaign, with their favorite being celebrity endorsements. Former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and even producer Pharrell Williams all made appearances alongside McAuliffe. They pushed for a Democratic victory and tried their absolute best to rally up voters, attempts that proved futile to their imminent loss.
For the upcoming midterms that are less than a year away, the Democratic Party must reform themselves entirely. They have gone so far left that they have abandoned the moderates. Their current figures, such as President Biden, have slowly inched towards the left side of the political spectrum. To a moderate, it is much more appealing to vote for a conservative than an extremely liberal candidate. Especially in these closing stages of the pandemic, mandates are not helping the chances of the Democratic Party. Forcing someone to get a vaccine and creating vaccine passports to grant access to businesses is not the future moderate Americans envision.
In reforming the party, Democratic Party officials have to also find new blood for the party to have some chance at winning. This is something that the Republican Party actually did well in Glenn Youngkin, who never held office before but managed to win the highest position in the state. The Democratic Party needs a younger, more appealing candidate that is able to inject energy into the party. That may be what caused McAuliffe to lose, the fact that he is a candidate from past years that is no longer as relevant in today’s elections.
The Democratic Party must find fresh faces to place in these key races in the 2022 midterm cycle. If not, they risk losing their complete control over the federal government. Currently, they have 50 Senate seats, which is a majority with the vice-president, 221 House seats, and control of the White House. They risk losing that in 2022, with 34 Senate seats up and all 435 House seats up for grabs.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.