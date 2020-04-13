Over the past few years, it is no secret that our society has placed the spotlight on celebrities. Not just actors or models, but athletes and social media personalities have also been the most talked about people in society. Every little thing they do, every place they visit, every outfit they wear was the topic on many American’s minds. During the age of the ever growing social media market, teenagers were being worshipped for no real reason. All it takes was to post a few trendy pictures on your social media accounts that are then advertised on the app and you were a household name.
Certain people have made hundreds of thousands of dollars for simply including water brands or makeup brands in their posts. Sure, some of this following is well deserved. Athletes train for hundreds of hours over their career to play their sport on national television and other professionals have their work cut out for them, but mainstream society has placed them on a pedestal close to that of gods.
However, out of this period of tragedies, the shift away from celebrities has been a light in this time of darkness. Instead of talking about the outfit that an actress wore to the red carpet premiere, society as a whole is talking about the unquestionable dedication of health care workers. In a nation that is suffering from a shortage of personal protection equipment, we have brave men and women treating patients as if they were immune to the disease. They are taking the little protection they have available and jumping into long shifts to help patients. They understand their mission and they understand the importance of their job to the nation’s security, it shows in their actions. Our doctors and nurses are still working hard, day and night, to give the patient the best chance of recovery.
Along with healthcare workers, we have plenty of essential workers that are still keeping our country running. We have dedicated men and women working in our agriculture industry who are dedicated to keeping society full of fresh food. We have police officers who are constantly risking exposure to the virus in order to make sure that laws are still being abided by. Then we have hundreds of thousands of teachers who have managed to transition to online instruction in the course of a week. They have managed to still teach a large set of curriculum while being miles away, making you wonder why we still pay teachers so little.
There are plenty of workers that deserve every ounce of attention that our nation is giving them. These workers are what is holding the nation together in a dark moment in history. Meanwhile, the celebrities that our society focused on for so long are complaining about being stuck inside their million dollar mansions. So, hopefully at the end of this, we stop focusing on vloggers showing off their new cars or teenagers dancing on TikTok. Hopefully we have realized who deserves the real fame and the ones who deserve a thank you from every person standing on American soil. At the end of the day, the sign in front of AdventHealth Sebring is nothing but truth, heroes do work here.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.