May 2019 marked the 10th Anniversary of the Little Free Library system.
LFLs are now in all 50 states and 100 countries around the world. Over 36 million books will be shared this year but they won’t cost the readers a dime. They are donated books free for the taking.
The original signage said “Take a book, Leave a book” but that’s just a suggestion. You need not have a book to donate and you are welcome to take several. Nobody is keeping track. No library card required. Can’t bear to return it? Keep it.
Ten years ago, a school teacher’s son built the first little wooden schoolhouse-shaped box and put it on a sturdy post on his property to honor his school-teacher mom when she passed away. While this charming idea has caught on everywhere, there is the magical result I’m sure he never envisioned — these simple little boxes are bringing neighborliness back to neighborhoods. They have become a destination for people walking the dog after dinner, excited children finding a new book, as well as for lonely people without transportation to the public library. Neighbors who have lived on the same block for years are renewing friendships that had sort of petered out over time, sharing recipes and gardening tips from the books.
Those of us who are stewards of LFLs have found a way to make them available even during this pandemic. Where I live, our three LFLs have been closed since March and people miss them as though they were lost friends. The solution was to sanitize all books and shelve them in my garage, delivering them by request, untouched by anyone else but me. I understand other stewards are taking similar precautions because — truth be told, we miss sharing the books as much as our readers miss reading them.
Books can be like a vacation or a getaway from boredom or loneliness. You can learn a new hobby, or plan your next vacation traveling by RV to other states. Maybe you can’t go there now but you can visit between the pages of books. You can go anywhere — even back in time. As you wonder how you will rise above the awfulness we seem mired in right now, you might even experience a new appreciation for how your parents or grandparents (or even their parents) survived the Great Depression, the 1918 flu epidemic, the many World Wars.
Let books expand a world that seems to have narrowed so much this year. Expand your mind and your heart as well. We will all grow stronger from how we handle things right now. We already have. In the meantime, give yourself a break whenever you can. Take pleasure in the little things.
Don’t lose sight of the goal. We will keep body and soul together and come out of this stronger, wiser, and kinder than we ever imagined we were — or could be. This too shall pass.
Miss J.L. "Sam" Heede, The Book Lady is a resident of Spring Lake.