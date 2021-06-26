I like to find stories about people doing good things. They are a break from all the news we hear about people doing bad things. Sometimes, we need a reminder that it isn’t hopeless, that there are some decent people in the world.
Many of us try to do the right thing. That’s not to say it’s always easy or convenient. But it is usually worth it in the end if we persevere.
I think about people who do little things, like pay for your order at the drive-thru or help provide a couple of dollars when you come up short at the cash register. These don’t take much to do but I know when I’ve been the recipient, they’ve mattered to me.
This has been a difficult few weeks with the death of my father, and I’ve appreciated all the kindness shown me by people on Facebook, at my congregation, through emails. Sometimes, it’s just an “I’m sorry for your loss.” Sometimes it’s a hug. Or maybe a card. I’ve cherished all these things more than anyone can know.
There is one example of tremendous kindness I want to share today. It’s the kindness displayed by 16-year-old Shane Jones of Rhode Island (speaking of kindness, let me here and now thank my best friend Tina, who sent me the article).
According to the article on www.scarymommy.com, Shane thought he’d make some extra money by buying repossessed storage units and selling the contents. Using money he’d earned working in a used bookstore, he bought his first storage unit last August.
The thing is, when he looked inside, he knew he couldn’t keep the items.
As he went through them, he discovered the owner was in prison, and had fallen behind on his payments. Shane thought that the contents of the storage unit might be everything the man owned.
He managed to track down the owner’s mother and, with his parents’ help, gave her her son’s belongings. The woman was excited and grateful.
After seeing that, Shane decided to try for another storage unit. In January he won his third auction. This time, the renter’s name was on some of the items, and he was able to track her down to her home in Connecticut.
The woman had lost her job and fallen behind in her payments. Worse, she’d lost her child to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome three years ago and the storage unit contained baby items and childhood photos.
When he returned them to the woman, she started to cry. She told Shane everything that she’d had to remind her of her baby was in that locker. And he’d given it back to her.
Shane has gotten a lot of attention for his hobby. His mom says it’s been somewhat overwhelming, but he hopes that someone will take the idea and run with it in their own town.
I must admit that Shane’s way of being kind is pretty creative. But I’m not saying you need to run out and buy repossessed storage units to make a difference.
All you have to do is find something to make someone’s day a little easier, a little brighter. There are many ways to go about it. It might be as simple as a phone call or as complicated as returning something that was lost to someone.
Maybe if enough of us concentrate on that, the world will be a better place to live in. It’s worth a try.