When my gal broke the news, I was taken back but not really surprised. She mentioned a new addition to the family would be coming soon. As a family of pet-loving people, her wanting to add a canine to her newly formed hacienda was a reasonable next step. Still, I couldn’t help but wonder how it might impact their freedom until I recalled the region where they resided. Nearly every eatery and activity are dog-friendly so having a pup wouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience on their mobility.
We’ve had so many pets over the years. From lizards to snakes, beetles to turtles, cats, dogs and fish, pretty much any creature that could be kept was part of our household. We had feeder mice for the snakes, which gave birth to baby mice that became well kept pets rather than a reptilian meal. Tadpoles found following the 2004 hurricane trifecta morphed into a tank of frogs fed fish pellets. Beetles dug sandy burrows in clear boxes of Lucite so we could observe them caching their sliced apples to feed on after dark. Grasshoppers filled others, munching on celery leaves and leaving us wondering over each instar they shed.
We joke we absolutely have the cat gene because our feline family members all found their way to us through a variety of circumstances. Currently, I struggle to immediately answer when asked how many cats I have. While I can still count them all on one hand, a couple aren’t actually mine. We have neighbor cats that hang out and visit for snacks and meals and sometimes join us on our nightly walks. Thankfully, our dingo is chill with all the creatures. She seems to think it’s just one more meal to steal I believe.
As our gal grew, the creature-keeping fell away as other age-appropriate activities began populating the calendar. The day we rehomed our snakes was one I fondly remember. I don’t know if the boys adopting them could have been happier than I was – truly it felt tied.
That my gal and her new hubby are considering a canine makes sense but there is a lot of effort that goes into adding a new furry family member. Our family dog still gets me up at all hours on an intermittent basis. Whether she heard a possum rattling the cat bowl or perhaps it’s just the wind blowing, she is desperate to check it out. Once she’s awake there is no going back to sleep as she will jump up on the side of the bed until the cats and my sleep scatters.
Sadly, the rescue the kids worked with didn’t have a suitable companion for their household, but honestly it will likely only be a matter of time. I suspect soon we will be visited by our grand dog and adult children. I look forward to enjoying another critter that won’t be mine to care for on a daily basis. Friends have shared joyful family holidays with a houseful of kids and multiple dogs joining in. The chaos and crazy makes for more fun for all and some fur flying. Here’s to the progression of this life and all the simple, silly moments it holds.