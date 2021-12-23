SEBRING — Esther Cordero is the dreamer, costume maker and designer while her husband David is the craftsman, painter and muscle behind the extravagant Christmas scenes that appear on their front lawn on Villa Road in Sebring.
The Corderos started preparations in October for the over-the-top displays.
The couples yard has been transformed into a winter wonderland with a life-size Santa riding in a life-sized sleigh stuffed to overflowing with toys for good little boys and girls. The sleigh is pulled by Rudolph whose nose does glow at night.
Esther drew the designs for the sleigh and David cut the wood and painted the decorations. Santa’s body was created by using PVC pipes and his suit was stuffed for girth.
“The sleigh and the tree were the hardest, especially the tree,” Esther said.
Arches with garland and lights split the property in half. On the southern half of the yard, David has crafted an abstract-style Christmas tree from palm seed shoots. He painted them and strung them together and added lights before winding them around a pole with a star. David originally saw them in Puerto Rico. He started making his own and selling them when they lived there. Other lighted displays are included on the south side of the yard, too.
The Corderos moved to the Sebring area just a year ago from Puerto Rico and are celebrating their second Christmas here. Esther, who is 80 years old and proud to tell anyone, has more energy than some toddlers. Her husband is 77 years old, although you wouldn’t know it from his handiwork.
“They are very active,” Naomi Prosper, their daughter, said.
Each year Esther does a new theme. In Puerto Rico, Esther did a huge Nativity scene, complete with the three kings. In Puerto Rico, Jan. 6 is known as the Three Kings Day and marks the end of the holiday season. Esther keeps her decorations up until that day.
“I was planning, next year, if I’m here – you never know, to have my husband make a manger,” Esther said. “I want to have Maria, Joseph and the baby. The three kings were mannequins with fancy handmade hats and beards. I like to make things look real.”
Esther said she loves to decorate for the children and she likes to see them smile and point to Santa as they walk or drive by. Many parents have asked permission to have their kids pose with Santa for pictures.
“I want to see the children happy, look at it and laugh,” she said. “That’s why I do it.”
As for David’s motives, he likes to see his wife happy, Prosper said as she laughed.
Esther said sometimes her husband may complain about having to work so much, but he does it anyway. The Corderos have been married for 55 years. As outgoing as Esther was, David was camera shy and was busy painting during the interview.
“‘I do it because I love you,’” Esther imitated him.
Last year, the display was a proud peacock with an 8-9 feet tail feather spread. After Jan. 6, she may sell the sled and Santa to make room for a different display next year.
When she’s not decorating, Esther plans to be busy with programs in her church.
Prosper smiled and said her parents names are just like Queen Esther and King David from the Bible.