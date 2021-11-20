This past weekend I was treated with the presence of my oldest son John, his wonderful wife Amanda, and my two grandbabies, Lavinia and Matthias. One of John’s friends was getting married, and John was a groomsman. Since the wedding venue was small, I was asked if I would mind watching the grandchildren during the ceremony?
I will leave it to the reader to figure out how fast I said “Yes!”
Long-time readers of this column know that I adore my grandbabies, otherwise known as Their Most Royal Adorableness. I’m pretty fond of their parents, too, and getting to spend time with them is a bonus.
One of the things that Lavinia wanted to do was meet Paul’s dog Gerry, who currently lives at my house. She’d seen him on our video chats and fallen in love.
Poor Gerry, who is half-corgi and half-terrier, wasn’t sure what to make of the two small humans (Matthias was interested as well) who chased him around the house trying to pet him. Paul managed to get Gerry to sit with him while we warned the kids to be gentle. He tolerated their loving well enough, even if his eyes asked, “What did I do to deserve this?”
The day before the wedding, Amanda and I took the kids to the Children’s Museum in downtown Sebring. If you have small children and haven’t checked this place out, you need to do so. The things to do there were perfect for my 3½- and almost 2-year-old grandchildren. They played, climbed and explored and did not want to leave when it was lunchtime. That last is the best review a kid could give of a place.
The day of the wedding found Don and I in the home of a sweet Christian lady who was out of town and had offered her place to John and Amanda. It was a godsend. A hotel room would have been difficult, and Don and I don’t have the room to accommodate them right now. It was a tremendous help.
Matthias had some difficulty at first being separated from his mother. As in, he started crying. A lot. Fortunately, there is a magical cartoon called Cocomelon that captivates both Matthias and his sister. I managed to get it started on my laptop and soon the kids were content, watching this program.
I will tell you the downside of this program is that they use songs to tell their stories, and at least one of the songs is now firmly stuck in my head. It’s fading, but even as I type this on Wednesday, I hear it echoing in the back of my mind.
Sunday, John led singing during our worship service. At some point, both kids decided they wanted Mama. This can be difficult, because Amanda only has so much lap and both kids don’t fit well on it. She took out Matthias because he decided he wasn’t happy and didn’t care who knew it.
Then, I followed her with a discontented Lavinia. Between Grandma and Mama, we managed to keep both kids corralled and semi-quiet in the foyer while services concluded. John soon became available to lend a hand, and we all went to Denny’s for a final meal before they headed to Orlando to fly home.
Overall, it was a good visit. I love seeing the kids (and their parents) and got hugs and kisses and tickles in. And next week? Don and I will drive to South Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with them and our youngest son James. Bonus time!
I hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving with those you love. Don’t forget to get those hugs and kisses in. They are worth grabbing while you can.