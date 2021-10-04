There’s a lot of talk about climate control and being “green.” I came across something that reminds me a lot of the way I was raised. I grew up in farming country in Illinois. We lived on a farm right at the edge of city limits. Instead of electronics we had gardens to hoe, horses to ride, pigs and cows to feed, and those were just the farm animals. Mom also had a dog kennel and was breeding parakeets. Translate all of that into a lot of chores.
We didn’t have time to watch much television. In fact, I can tell you we were allowed to watch only a select few shows during the week, cartoons (and I mean real cartoons) for an hour or so on Saturdays, Emergency, Hee Haw, The Wonderful World of Disney, and Wild Kingdom with Marlin Perkins. There wasn’t much more than that as far as my parents were concerned.
So when I came across this column talking about making the earth “greener,” I couldn’t help but agree. It started by telling how a young store clerk explained to an older woman that she should bring her own grocery bags because the plastic ones aren’t good for the environment.
The older lady’s response? “We returned milk bottles, soda bottles and beer bottles to the store. The store sent them back to the plant to be washed and sterilized and refilled, so it could use the same bottles over and over. So they really were recycled.” I remember picking up soda bottles off the side of the roads and turning them in at the little store about a mile away so I could buy some gum or candy.
“Grocery stores bagged our groceries in brown paper bags that we reused for numerous things.” I remember one of our big treats was the family going to the drive-in movie. Mom would pop popcorn and put it in a big paper bag so we had snacks while watching the movie. She’d always put a little bit of melted butter in and a bit of salt, folder over the top of the bag and then shake it up.
The senior lady continued her conversation with the store clerk, “Most memorable besides household garbage bags was the use of brown paper bags as book covers for our school books. This was to ensure that public property (the books provided for our use by the school) was not defaced by our scribblings. Then we were able to personalize our books on the brown paper bags.”
“We walked up stairs because we didn’t have an escalator in every store and office building. We walked to the grocery store and didn’t climb into a 300-horsepower machine every time we had to go two blocks.
“Back then we washed the baby’s diapers because we didn’t have the throw away kind. We dried clothes on a line, not in an energy-gobbling machine burning up 220 volts. Wind and solar power really did dry our clothes back in our early days.
“Kids got hand-me-down clothes from their brothers or sisters, not always brand-new clothing.
“Back then we had one TV, or radio, in the house – not a TV in every room. And the TV had a small screen the size of a handkerchief (remember them?), not a screen the size of the state of Montana.
“In the kitchen we blended and stirred by hand because we didn’t have electric machines to do everything for us.
“When we packaged a fragile item to send in the mail, we used wadded up old newspapers to cushion it, not Styrofoam or plastic bubble wrap.
“Back then, we didn’t fire up an engine and burn gasoline just to cut the lawn. We used a push mower that ran on human power.
“We exercised by working so we didn’t need to go to a health club to run on treadmills that operate on electricity.
“We drank from a fountain when we were thirsty instead of using a cup or a plastic bottle every time we had a drink of water. We refilled writing pens with ink instead of buying a new pen, and we replaced the razor blade in a razor instead of throwing away the whole razor just because the blade got dull.
“Back then, kids rode their bikes to school or walked instead of turning their moms into a 24-hour taxi service in the family’s $45,000 SUV or van, which cost what a whole house did before the ‘green thing.’
“We didn’t need a computerized gadget to receive a signal beamed from satellites 23,000 miles out in space in order to find the nearest burger joint.”
I can’t take credit for these comments. I found them, read them and let them take my mind back to simpler times.
When I think about it, it’s kind of sad that the current generation has no idea how wasteful things have become since instant gratification became the “new thing.”
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her by email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com.