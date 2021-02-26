In response to a recent letter, it was never because of policies or taxes that many of us did not vote for former-President Trump. It's because of his shameless use of hatred, fear, racism, misogyny and homophobia to divide and attempt to conquer America.
Those who voted for Trump see themselves as heroic, patriotic Christians. But in movie terms, this is how you were really seen – you would've been the ones who turned in the Von Trapp family in "The Sound Of Music," you would have been the ones cheering for Lex Luthor in "Superman," and you would have been the ones who surrounded Sophia in "The Color Purple."
And now we are left feeling that those who voted for Trump can't be trusted and are no longer safe to be around. We grieve for how one man was allowed to tear our nation apart.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring