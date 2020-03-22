Our son recently earned a dollar for being a good boy.
I know what you’re thinking. He didn’t get it from us.
Most of the time, our son reminds us of Calvin from “Calvin and Hobbes:” He has a vivid imagination, a favorite stuffed toy that comes to life for him (Clifford, the Big Red Dog) and he’s rambunctious.
How rambunctious? I often have to remind him how a parking lot is not a playground.
I have him ride inside shopping carts. It’s easier than chasing him around the store.
He earns privileges for being good, though: A piece of candy for finishing all his dinner, a “kiki” (cookie) at the Publix bakery for behaving in the store, or TV time for putting away his toys and shoes.
The main currency at home is kisses, that and “kikis” (cookies).
He’s not as excited to get hugs or kisses in place of kikis, but considers it a good trade if Mommy lets him walk on her treadmill.
Or at least pretend to: We don’t think he’s ready for the five-minute mile.
We also praise him for remembering to brush his teeth, comb his hair, and especially, wash his hands.
On Saturday early this month, he had a salon haircut. He’d had hair cuts many times at home by Mommy, over a beach towel while I kept him from squirming.
This was only his second time at a salon. He was 3 last time. Now he’s almost 6.
He and Mommy spent a day while I worked. They saw a movie and did some window shopping. He rode the coin-operated cars at the food court. (The blue Corvette swallowed four quarters but wouldn’t turn over. Bad spark plugs?)
He also hung out with kindergarten friends at the play area.
But he dug in his heels at the salon: “That’s for Mommy’s hair.”
Mommy said, “Daddy had his hair cut there.”
He said they’d cut his hair like a girl, even though his was long already.
Then he had trouble holding still. Nervous, but also ticklish.
Eventually, Mommy got me on speakerphone to talk him through it.
Once it was all done, his many long locks on the floor, a sweet lady came over and complimented him for his courage.
Her voice cracking, she said he reminded her of her granddaughter. She then reached over and handed him a crisp dollar bill.
“You earned it,” she said. He smiled and thanked her.
He couldn’t wait to show it to me that night. I advised him to keep it put away, because the breezes might snatch it.
It has started burning a hole in that pocket, though. As soon as we can, we’ll have him pick out something to buy.
We don’t want him to spend everything he gets, but we do want him to enjoy this dollar.
He earned it.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer with the Highlands News-Sun. Contact him via email at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com