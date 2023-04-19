What makes a boy want to ride and rope livestock?
It looked like fun, said 9-year-old Yale Hartt, of Sebring, who got the bug when he was 3 when he saw kids riding sheep.
His mother, Casey Hartt, bought him a ticket to ride the sheep “just for fun.” His helmet fell off and he got a re-ride for that.
He ended up getting third place. From then on, he was hooked.
“I said, ‘I want to do that,’” Yale said.
He’s done well. He earned the All Around Boys Champion saddle in his age division at the Arcadia Youth Rodeo. The awards banquet was Sunday.
He’s also been selected as a member of the 2023 Priefert Junior Elite Team, a rodeo-based leadership and character-building program held this summer out in Texas.
Yale, son of Justin and Casey Hartt of Highlands County, said he wants to keep doing this into his teens and 20s. This year, already, he is a student director in his rodeo division for “mutton busting,” the sheep-riding event that got him started.
He’s also gotten a lot of mentoring from fellow riders; family, like his father and his Uncle Brad Hartt, and from National Finals Rodeo professional Marty Becker.
He folds his rodeo practice into his baseball practice. When he comes home from school, he ropes a pretend calf, just to keep his hand.
His latest event is pole riding, a speed course around set poles in the arena. Time and tight turns are a factor.
A year ago, Yale said, his horse was scared of running close to the poles. It does well now.
How long did that take?
“Not long, because he’s really smart,” Yale said, “but if they’re not as smart as him, it takes longer.”
It also helps because his horse, Jake — a 9-year-old palomino — is a cutting horse, and can weave tightly, shaving time off the run.
Yale also wants to run Jake in the cutting competition next year: cutting one cow off from the herd.
He has other horses, a 17- or 18-year-old, 14-hand-tall bay brown named “Rhino” and a 27-year-old, 15-hand-tall sorrel brown horse named “H.”
“H” has already gone to family as a training horse for younger cousins, but the others are still competing.
Running and roping, a rider wants short times. With riding rough stock, like a bucking bull, it’s longer times.
“But we don’t do rough stock,” Casey Hartt said. “We’ve seen too many accidents.”
To underscore the point, Yale said his main competition in “Young Guns” and “Top Hand” competitions is a boy younger than him who already had pins in his arm when thrown off in a recent calf ride. The calf stepped on his arm. Now that rider wears a cast, but is still riding.
Yale said when he and the boy did mutton busting, his competitor could stay on a long time. Yale got good scores in the 80s and 90s, but they weren’t enough.
“And at the end, he beat me by one point in the mutton busting,” Yale said.
What does he love most about rodeo?
“How it’s, like, timed and it just depends how good you’re doing, how good your horse is doing, how good the other people are doing,” Yale said.
Yale loves perfecting his technique: How one holds the reins or the ropes to make the best use of the limited time to get it all right. With hands busy at the reins, riders keep the lasso rope in their teeth, to snatch it and throw it quickly.
Once he got third place in the 13 and under division, going against young teenagers, and a 40 mph wind.
Casey Hartt said she thought, that day, that he wasn’t going to catch the calf and rope it, until he turned the calf and ran with the wind.
What else does he like?
“Winning money and all the prizes,” Yale said, with a sheepish grin.
Casey Hartt said she appreciates that everyone cheers for each other. It’s a competition, she said, but full of good sports.
Rikki Rohaley, photographer for Arcadia Youth Rodeo, has seen Yale in action over the years. She said he’s competitive, yet humble, and has improved a lot this year.
“He’s really stepped up his game,” Rohaley said. “He puts his whole heart into it.”