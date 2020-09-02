LAKE PLACID – Sunday was very busy in Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Placid, first an open house was held and then a memorial for a local military hero. The Highway Park Neighborhood Council kicked off the day by hosting an open house for the Village Green Resource Center at 106 Washington St.
The event showcased the renovated center. Residents and guests were able to see all the hard work that has been put into the center from cosmetic to computers.
Tiffany Green, the president of the HPNC said the center has been there for about five years and it needed a “face lift.” The resource center got a little more than that. An anonymous donor made it possible for desks and chairs to be purchased. Other donors gifted computers to the center.
The turnout was good, according to Green. Some 40 people attended, including the newly elected Highlands County Commissioner for District 2 Kathy Rapp.
Volunteer Dean Wallace gave a presentation on affordable housing efforts for the subdivision and were able to sign up for the program. Wallace covered ways to get credit scores higher and the debt to income ratio. There was much interest in the future plans and guests asked Wallace many questions.
Volunteer Shirley Wilson will be assisting visitors on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. or by appointment by calling 863-318-7481. She will be assisting individuals with computer skills, resumes and paying bills via the internet.
Small business owners will are encouraged to use the center as well for the copy center and other needs.
What better way to end the day than with a memorial to honor a local military veteran? Family, friends and neighbors of Melvin Hawthorne Sr. gathered at 2:30 p.m. At the Highway Park Veterans Park at the corner of Anderson Street to honor him.
A brick with his name and rank was placed on the memorial walk by his son Spencer Hawthorne. Green said more people than she or the family showed up to celebrate Hawthorne Sr. They shared stories sand lessons from their father who was a Private First Class in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division from 1956-1958.
“It was about being proud of a family member,” Green said.
Green said much of the talk was about Hawthorne Sr.’s bravery as the 101st Airborne Division was sent by President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent to escort and protect the Little Rock Nine. The “Little Rock Nine,” as they become known, were nine black students who were harassed as they tried to attend the all-white Central High School in Arkansas in 1957.
In May 1954, Brown V. The Board of Education of Topeka Kansas ruled segregation as unconstitutional. In Sept. 1957, then Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus opposed integration and sent the National Guard to block the nine students from entering the school. He claimed it was to keep the peace because he thought there would be violence.
President Eisenhower put the National Guard under federal command and sent in the 101st Airborne, also known as the “Screaming Eagles.”
“He was very honored to be there,” daughter Ahisha Hawthorne said.
He had personal relationships with some of the nine students and called them by name, according to Ahisha. The 101st were scared but “very scared but brave.” Melvin Hawthorne Sr., she said, “was very proud about this time in history.”
After leaving the military, he was a successful businessman and community leader. The Hawthorne family has donated the land use to the Veterans Memorial and the Village Green Resource Center.