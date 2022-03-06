SEBRING — Carl Lundgren celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends around him in his Sebring home on Friday afternoon, Feb. 25. Lundgren was a long ways from his other home of Michigan where he spends his summer months.
“We’re six and six,” Lundgren explained he stays six months in Michigan and six months in Florida.
The centenarian was born on Feb. 22, 1922 in Westville, Pennsylvania. When he was 3, his family moved to Detroit, where his love for the state began. Lundgren was the youngest of four children.
After graduating high school Lundgren enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. It is unlikely he could have foreseen the Purple Heart he would later earn while fighting in World War II. The corporal also earned a Good Conduct Medal and a honorable Service Pin, before being honorably discharged in 1946, according to family friend Jackie Rafferty.
Lundgren downplayed his Purple Heart stating he and his fellow Marines got into “a little trouble” and it was a “little wound” on the Island of Peleliu in the South Pacific.
“The Japanese took the island from us right after Pearl Harbor,” Lundgren said. “People don’t realize but the Japanese went deep into the Pacific.”
Lundgren has two children, Karen and Carl, with his first wife Hilda. By the time Lundgren left the Marines he said his youngest was 4 and he did miss some of the younger years. Lundgren would transfer to northern Indiana for work as an executive account director. He would move back to his beloved Michigan about five years later.
His second marriage was to his best friend Alice, and the two sailed all over aboard the Alice L.
Lundgren has fond memories of their trip to the northwest and Mt. Rushmore. The couple also enjoyed playing golf together and retired to Pinehurst, N.C. for a time.
“Beautiful area and we had to clear it all up and build a shack on it,” Lundgren laughed. “We were very happy in that shack.”
Lundgren smiled as he said they would have friends who lived in fancy homes over for cards and cocktails and they all had a great time in their “shack.” He also smiles when he speaks of Alice.
Summers in his home on Harsens’ Island are spent listening to records, listening to news and rooting the University of Michigan onto victory.
While hiding out from the Michigan winters in Sebring, Lundgren watches westerns and movies with the mafia and Fox News. Although his vision is not as good as it once was, he is very healthy and is a great historian. He exercises daily and even rides a stationary bike.
Lundgren has seen much change in his 100 years. One of his favorite inventions is the cordless phone so he can talk while roaming the house. He isn’t crazy about answering machines though.
Lundgren has several not-so-secret secrets for living a long life. The first is having two breakfasts.
“Every morning I have oatmeal and grapefruit sections,” he said. “By 11 o’clock I gotta have another breakfast.”
His family told on him saying the second breakfast may not be a healthy choice, such as a doughnut. His other secret is having good coffee from a real percolator daily. He also says his longevity could be chalked up to drinking a lot as a young man. His preference was beer, not wine.
Lundgren has no plans to pick a home and stay in it. He feels he has the best of both worlds and each home is a slice of paradise for him. He loves to spend time with family and friends in both states. Lundgren has five grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand daughter.