U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd LT Pharis E. Weekley was just 21 years old when he wrote his family the night before his mission with the 93rd Bombardment Group (Heavy). That was the last communication his family would ever receive. Through modern science, Weekley, once missing in action in World War II, is returning home to his family in Avon Park. From a mass grave in Romania to Belgium, then Nebraska and finally to Highlands County, Weekley’s journey home has been a long time coming.
Weekley’s younger sister, Marva Turner, 94, never thought she would see the day her brother’s remains would be found and identified. She said the experience was “surreal” and feels like she is being granted closure. The Turner Family owns a popular furniture store in Avon Park and has been in Highlands County for generations.
The public is invited to participate in welcoming Weekley home over a three-day event. After nearly 80 years of being missing, it is a fitting welcome.
Friday, late afternoon, a military and law enforcement escort will bring Weekley’s remains from Orlando International Airport to Highlands County. Weekley’s arrival time had not been set as of press time on Tuesday. What Cathy Albritton, Weekley’s niece, did know was Weekley is supposed to arrive at 2:35 p.m. in Orlando from Nebraska. It is estimated Weekley will arrive in Highlands County around 5:30 p.m. depending on traffic. A military water salute is planned at the airport and an active color guard will be in attendance.
Riders from different military service organization motorcycle riders and the Patriot Guard Riders will be joining the caravan at Longleaf Boulevard in Lake Wales. From U.S. 27, the caravan will head east on Main Street in Avon Park and then to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home at 111 E. Circle St.
Day two of the homecoming is Saturday, May 13. It will be a patriotic escort to American Legion Post 130 in LaBelle. Dana-Howard-Weekley Post 130 bears the second lieutenant’s name. Kick stands will go up at American Legion Post 69 at 1301 W. Bell St. in Avon Park. The Riders will head south on U.S. 27 through the county. Folks can wave flags or yellow ribbons and show the family support from south of Main Street in Avon Park through Lake Placid.
A week later, on Saturday, May 20, the family will say their last goodbyes to Weekley during a service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park at 100 N. Lake Ave. Legion Riders will host a flag line for the family before and after the memorial. Brittany Turner will sing “My Task,” which Weekley loved to sing. Megan Ingvoldstad from the POW/MIA Accounting Department will speak at the service. She will explain how Weekley was identified using DNA.
A full military honor will take place immediately after the service at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park. A 21-gun salute will take place and a military fly-over from McDill Air Force Base is scheduled. Weekley will be laid to rest with family.
Albritton said she is extremely grateful to all the agencies that aided in identifying her uncle and getting him back to the family. She and her mother Marva are both thankful to American Legion Post 69 and all of the veterans who have helped with homecoming honors.
Editor’s note: There is so much more to tell about Pharis Weekley, who went missing Aug. 1, 1945. Look for additional stories to follow in coming weeks in the Highlands News-Sun.