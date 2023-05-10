Weekley patch

American Legion Riders Post 130 patch. The Post was named after U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley.

 COURTESY/CATHY ALBRITTON

U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd LT Pharis E. Weekley was just 21 years old when he wrote his family the night before his mission with the 93rd Bombardment Group (Heavy). That was the last communication his family would ever receive. Through modern science, Weekley, once missing in action in World War II, is returning home to his family in Avon Park. From a mass grave in Romania to Belgium, then Nebraska and finally to Highlands County, Weekley’s journey home has been a long time coming.

Weekley’s younger sister, Marva Turner, 94, never thought she would see the day her brother’s remains would be found and identified. She said the experience was “surreal” and feels like she is being granted closure. The Turner Family owns a popular furniture store in Avon Park and has been in Highlands County for generations.

Recommended for you