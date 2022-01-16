This home is located at 111 Lake Shore Drive in Lake Placid. This home is offered at $240,000 and is listed with Rona Port with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
This home in the Hickory Hills community in Lake Placid is a hidden gem on Lake Grassy. Come see this unique home on a corner lot. It features four bedrooms and two baths with views of the lake from almost every room. This home features 1,775 living square feet.
The entrance to the home has a nice size screen porch that leads to a large foyer. The open kitchen/family room offers great space for entertaining with access to another porch and patio. This second porch has a cathedral, beachy wood ceiling that is an all-season porch. The kitchen is quite large with tons of storage space and plenty of light from all the windows overlooking the lake. There is a small area fenced for a small pet. In addition, there is a very large shed adjacent to the house that can be used for both storage as well as a good-sized workshop.
The master bedroom is split from the other two guest rooms with a full bath and the fourth bedroom can also be used for an office/gym/craft room.
The sellers have recently replaced the A/C and the roof was redone in 2014. The sellers are leaving furniture, linens, dishes, silverware and more, so this property is perfect for seasonal lake living or to use as a VRBO. Owners can enjoy the lake life without having to pay for lakefront property. HOA is only $100 per year, which includes use of dock slip (first come, first serve) and community lighting. Country living at its best!
If you are looking for that an unusual home, call to schedule a showing to see this one today.
Contact Rona Port at 863-414-6570 with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group, or email rport@bhhsflpg.com.
