I stepped out of the car and a slight, cooling breeze tickled my neck. As delicious as it was, it seemed to tease with a hint of fall. Was it the African dust, a mere cloud passing over the sun or just a good breeze coming before some thunderstorm? I looked around but saw no haze and only the usual thunderheads building. Had autumn begun to enter the environment?
The next morning, I sat in the screen room sipping coffee and realized I wasn’t sweating. It was early, but still it felt so good. My phone buzzed and it was my girl mentioning how beautiful the weather was in her community. I texted her back musing maybe the season was changing. Her response contained a bit of hopeful disbelief. Could it possibly be?
As August draws to a close, I yearn for those amazing afternoons where I feel a hint of the coming subtle weather change. It truly takes focus to catch it, but when I feel it, I’m just delighted. The dipping humidity makes me yearn to be outdoors.
I’m ready to tie on my hiking boots and take to the woods or stroll through the state park as the sun sets. When it’s not 100 degrees or threatening thunder and lightning, it is so much easier to enjoy the outdoors. Recently we’ve toyed with heat exhaustion on almost every outing we have attempted. Unless we are out and about just after dawn, we find ourselves abandoning our activities due to the stormy afternoons. While I love the rain, when things begin drying out it makes outdoor time more abundant.
Even just sitting outside in the screen room becomes a special time of the day when the weather finally begins to change. No longer will we need a fan or find ourselves settling in with our dinner plates only to have to abort and run back inside as the sweat pours from us. I’m ready for a bit of a change.
Dashing out the door for an afternoon walk, I channeled this desire. Thunder rumbled in the distance, so I knew the breeze was storm related, not hope inspired. I walked, hoping to get a block or two before the rain came. As I hustled along, the whistling trills danced across my ears. Whipping my neck in the proper direction, the bold yellow coloration stood out from the greenery. Migratory warblers were burbling about in the oaks overhead and I started picking out various species.
What a delight to realize that even if the heat keeps cranking, the weather is changing bit by bit. I’m looking forward to the arrival of various birds and the mild transition of our Florida seasons. Hopefully we will slip by into autumn without a hurricane and we can enjoy the long, golden evenings without swooning from the heat.