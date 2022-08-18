I stepped out of the car and a slight, cooling breeze tickled my neck. As delicious as it was, it seemed to tease with a hint of fall. Was it the African dust, a mere cloud passing over the sun or just a good breeze coming before some thunderstorm? I looked around but saw no haze and only the usual thunderheads building. Had autumn begun to enter the environment?

The next morning, I sat in the screen room sipping coffee and realized I wasn’t sweating. It was early, but still it felt so good. My phone buzzed and it was my girl mentioning how beautiful the weather was in her community. I texted her back musing maybe the season was changing. Her response contained a bit of hopeful disbelief. Could it possibly be?

