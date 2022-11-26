SEBRING — The Classic Sebring 12 Hour Pistons & Props, Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network can trace its initial roots back to Le Mans. In 2002, the Le Mans Classic began, as a tribute to the cars that competed in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The biennial event was a huge success and the racing community took notice. In 2014, Historic Sportscar Racing had an “American-flavored version” of the event, the Classic 24 Hour Race at Daytona.
To say the event at Daytona was well-received in its first year would be an understatement.
“This event really struck a nerve internationally,” HSR President David Hinton said at the time. “We already have over 140 entries in the six race groups for the Classic 24, many from European teams.”
The Classic 24 was an immediate success and what may have been initially planned as a one-year celebration quickly became an annual event.
Daytona’s success didn’t go unnoticed by the folks at Sebring International Raceway, which can beat any track in the country when it comes to racing tradition.
SIR President and General Manager Wayne Estes attended the 2015 Classic 24 Hour at Daytona, where he discussed some ideas with Hinton.
“We met with Wayne during the recent Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA and decided even before the final checkered flags flew that we had to do a similar event at Sebring International Raceway,” Hinton said. “Wayne and his team here at Sebring then had the amazing idea to make this not only a celebration of the 12 Hours but also the rich aviation history and heritage of the very facility on which we race each year. We look forward to what will certainly be a unique and exciting event.”
HSR had its HSR Sebring Historic Races Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network scheduled a few weeks later and it was then that plans for the Classic 12 were announced during the Friday driver’s meeting.
“Combining Sebring’s aviation heritage and six decades of endurance racing history into one event will make for a truly spectacular weekend,” Estes said during the announcement. “We look forward to working with HSR and the Sebring Airport Authority to build this into a diverse and entertaining event that captures the imagination of aviation and automotive enthusiasts alike.”
The Alan Jay Automotive Network has been part of the event since the very beginning.
“With the support of marketing partners such as the Alan Jay Automotive Network, and our strong relationship with the Sebring Airport and the HSR, this event is on solid footing,” Estes said. “We really look forward to the debut in December 2016.”
The first Classic 12 at Sebring in 2016 was a hit with fans and drivers alike.
“It’s fantastic, a big thanks to all of the fans and all of the competitors,” said Jim Pace at the 2016 event. Pace co-drove with Scott Sharp and Wayne Taylor to a victory in the 1996 12 Hours of Sebring. “It’s a fantastic feeling to be here.”
Racing great Jochen Mass was another who was on hand for the 2016 event. Mass, who drove with Bobby Rahal to the 1987 victory, said “this is a great event and this is a great track.”
In 2016, there were six Run Groups, with the C and D groups combined. The winners of the A Group were Gerrard Lopez and Frantz Wallenborn, while John Harrold captured the B Group title. Rick Carlino and Derek Jones won the C/D Group, with David Porter and Richard Bradley teaming up to win the E Group. The F Group was won by Harmut von Seelen, Kevin Wheeler and Jonathon Ziegelman.
In 2017, the event went to four Run Groups and has been that way ever since.
Andrew Beaumont and Nigel Greensall were the Run Group A winners, while Ryan Harrold, John Harrold and Kevin Wheeler captured Run Group B in a thrilling battle that was decided by just over three seconds.
Juan Gonzalez and Butch Leitzinger captured Run Group C and Rich Thomas took the win in Run Group D.
The Classic 12 in 2018 saw Tony Seilar capture Run Group A, with Gray Gregory and Randy Buck taking the win in Run Group B. Seilar, who came over from Switzerland, was finally victorious at Sebring after finishing second in 2016 and 2017.
John Reisman and Eric Curran drove to the win in Run Group C, with Gary Ball and Nigel Greensall taking the victory in Run Group D. For Reisman, the win was particularly satisfying after a narrow miss in 2017.
Marco Fumagalli took the 2019 Run Group A victory, with Gray Gregory and Randy Buck taking the Run Group B victory.
David Porter secured the Run Group C win and Gian Luigi Candiani and Sabino De Castro took the Run Group D victory.
The 2020 Classic 12 was held without the planes or fans and John Delane captured Run Group A, while Gray Gregory and Randy Buck teamed up with Ethan Shippert to defend their Run Group B title.
David Porter made it two straight wins in Run Group C, while Chris Ruppel and Eric Zitza were the winners of Run Group D.
It was a return to normal in 2021 and Estes, for one, was happy to see things back to normal.
This event is always a lot of fun,” he said. “You always like to see part of your past.”
The racing was top-notch last year, with the Run Group A winners not decided until the very end, as Alan Benjamin and Brady Refenning drove the Boulder Classics 1972 No. 18 Porsche 911 S/T powered by Refenning’s 901 Shop to victory.
Run Group B provided plenty of excitement, as the 1974 No. 26 Chevron B26 of Gray Gregory and Ethan Shippert looked to be in good shape for a fourth straight Classic 12 Hour win, but a mechanical issue sent the Chevron into the safety barriers. That opened the door for the No. 198 Lola T298 of Jim Farley and Billy Johnson, who took the win.
In Group C turned into a two-horse battle between the TAG 2016 No. 991 Porsche 991 GT3 of Thomas Gruber and the No. 16 Fall-Line Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Tom Herb and Ryan Dalziel. Gruber won three of the four races, but Dalziel and Herb took the Group C victory.
It was the same situation in Group D, as the Kelly-Moss Racing 2015 No. 85 Porsche 991 Cup of Brent Asplundh won three races, but the No. 12 Autometrics Porsche 991 Cup of Price Ford and Cody Ellsworth was able to take the overall victory.
It’s too early to tell what 2022 has in store, but you can be certain of more great race cars and airplanes.
