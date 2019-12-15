This home is at 10962 Payne Road in Sebring. It is priced at $389,900 and being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Looking for more space — both inside and out? Or separate in-law living space? Love the “country” vibe? Have we got a a home for you!
Nestled on 1.5 acres on Payne Road, this country home is sure to please. Sitting far back off the road, you will love the long circle drive that branches off and has another drive that leads to the guest house and attached garage. Yes, you heard us right, guest/in-law quarters.
The main house is impressive the moment you pull up — great landscaping, covered and tiled front porch (perfect for rocking chairs), and the dormer windows give this home amazing curb appeal. Step inside to the foyer and be prepared to fall in love. Sprawling floor plan boasting over 2,000 square feet of living space with three large bedrooms and two full baths.
Vaulted ceilings, living room and family room with a wall of windows overlooking the vacant acreage behind the house. This family room is complete with built-in wet bar featuring a sink, mini fridge, wine cooler, lights, surround sound and more. Entertaining at its finest!
Both the kitchen and the family room have French door access to the expansive back screened porch that connects. The large country kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and stone-look backsplash. Lots of cabinet storage and counter space and still plenty of room for a butcher block island.
There is a formal dining room featuring new wood-look vinyl plank flooring and wainscoting, plus a quaint breakfast nook area.
The home has a split floor plan — the master suite is amazing! There is a large bedroom and a private on-suite with double sinks and a walk-in shower. No storage worries here, there is a large walk-in closet. There are two large guest bedrooms and full bath on the other side of the house.
This home also include a huge indoor laundry room with wash sink and tons of storage space. There was a new metal roof installed in 2015 and the A/C is just two years old. There is also an attached two-car garage.
The attention to “country” detail is amazing in this home. Must see to be appreciated.
Then you have the one-bedroom guest/in-law quarters with 800 square feet of living space (currently carpeted but there is wood laminate flooring there and ready to go in) with a full bath. Perfect for company, in-laws, elderly parents or young adult who want some independence.
Outside there is plenty of room for a pool if desired. There is a chicken coop, storage shed and she-shed (finished shed with carpet and A/C can be used as office, playhouse, craft room) stay!
This home is priced at $389,900 and being offered by The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty. Call the office at 863-658-3780; Mandy Elliott at 863-273-2861 or Norm Elliott at 863-443-0480. MLS 270420