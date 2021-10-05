Homecoming is such a central part of the American high school experience. Everything about the event is meant to promote school spirit and give students a break from their classes. Being a senior and not being able to experience a normal homecoming last year, I was extremely excited for this year’s edition. Easily, I can say that last week was one of the best I have ever had in my life.
It was even more special to me given the fact that I was blessed to be a candidate on the Homecoming Court. I walked through the homecoming processional on Tuesday, participated in the homecoming parade on Thursday, and walked on the field on Friday night during the homecoming football game.
There was absolutely nothing I would change about the entire week. The dress-up days helped put the entire school in the spirit of homecoming. It started Monday and ended Friday, each day was designated a different theme. Monday was dynamic duos, Tuesday was tropical, Wednesday was color wars, Thursday was mismatch, and Friday, of course, was spirit day. The homecoming events only contributed to the overall atmosphere that is unique to homecoming.
Homecoming processional on Tuesday was a great way to reach the student body and encourage them to vote for me prior to voting opening the next day. It was a great experience for me and my fellow candidates to dress up and walk with the entire school. Thunder Games on Wednesday is also an event that brings the entire student body together and encourages friendly competition among the grade levels. I had so much fun playing in the various games and the senior grade was able to pull off the victory. On Thursday, the parade encouraged school spirit and I was so happy to be able to ride in a float as a candidate.
The highlight of the regular school week was Friday. The entire school dressed up in as much blue as possible to show support for our football team. That same afternoon, we were able to dominate Hardee in our homecoming match. We had a great student section show their support and I am willing to say that we had one of the most exciting atmospheres in the history of Sebring High School. At that same game, I was blessed to be announced as second runner up on the homecoming court.
Of course, all of this led up to the homecoming dance on Saturday night. While not school-sponsored and organized by parents, it was an amazing event for students to enjoy. There was great music, a large turnout, and the event was well organized.
As a senior, I was extremely grateful to have the opportunity to live out this unique experience one more time before graduating.
On behalf of the students of Sebring High School, I want to publicly thank all of the hands that went into planning this experience. Our principal, Mrs. Ervin, and the rest of the administration did the best possible job at making our experience during the week as entertaining as possible, even in these crazy times. The Student Government at Sebring High School also should be recognized for their great work of planning all activities related to the homecoming court. The parents of Project Graduation also did an incredible job at organizing a dance for us after the school was unable to host one and we could not be any more thankful for the opportunity. As a senior, homecoming week was straight out of a movie and I will never forget that memory.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.