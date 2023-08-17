Just on the heels of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updating its hurricane predictions for the Atlantic Basin season, the ocean is starting to wake up. Last week, NOAA increased its predictions of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes over the preseason forecast in May.
While the Pacific Ocean has been churning, the Atlantic side of the country has been relatively quiet thus far. The hurricane season started on June 1 and will run through Nov. 30. The season will peak around September, according to NOAA.
Two disturbances have come off the coast of Africa and are in the Atlantic. The third disturbance is in the Gulf of Mexico. Disturbance 1 is still quite a ways away, and is about 750 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of Wednesday morning. Due to favorable conditions, NOAA has said a tropical depression could form from the disturbance as it moves “west or northwest through the Atlantic at 10 mph. NOAA gives this as-yet disorganized group of showers a low (30%) chance of formation over the 48 hours of Wednesday and Thursday. As of Wednesday, Disturbance 1 was thought to possibly form at a medium chance of 50% over the next week.
Disturbance 2 is in the eastern portion of the Atlantic coming off the west coast of Africa and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. NOAA states this could turn into a tropical depression by the weekend. The formation chance over 48 is low, at 20% and medium chances (40%) over the next week.
Over in the central Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure could slowly form once it moves to the west toward the Mexican coast sometime next week. NOAA There is no expected formation through Thursday and just 20 % as we head into next week.