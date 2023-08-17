COURTESY/NOAA

A look at the tropics that are getting a bit more active this weekin the Atlantic Ocean.

 COURTESY/NOAA

Just on the heels of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updating its hurricane predictions for the Atlantic Basin season, the ocean is starting to wake up. Last week, NOAA increased its predictions of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes over the preseason forecast in May.

While the Pacific Ocean has been churning, the Atlantic side of the country has been relatively quiet thus far. The hurricane season started on June 1 and will run through Nov. 30. The season will peak around September, according to NOAA.

Recommended for you