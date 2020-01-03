A marriage, business or government divided against itself cannot function efficiently and eventually will collapse. Majority Rule should be based on informed wise choices.
History contains many examples of failures to avoid when building our future. Tomorrow’s future is based on informed wise choices today.
Many years before he was president, Abraham Lincoln made his "House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand” speech based on a quotation from the Bible. Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, and Robert E. Lee hoped and believed our government could prevent a War Between The States. But emotional, narrow-minded, angry, and name-calling politicians led us into the Civil War, which more level headed and intelligent people on both sides tried to win.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring