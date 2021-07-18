An open letter to Richard Corcoran, Florida Commissioner of Education:
Dear Commissioner Corcoran,
I write to you as a mother, grandmother and educator of many years, to thank you for taking a courageous stand that can ensure The Holocaust curriculum will be taught accurately in Florida schools. It is crucial this curriculum be detailed, insightful and compelling. If ever there was a time to remember that if we don’t know and teach our history, we are doomed to repeat it, it is now.
What happened to millions of people under the rule of Hitler could happen to any group of people, as long as those who pen the pages of power decide it will be in their best interests to support it.
This is neither a Republican nor a Democrat issue. It is a human history issue. And it must be addressed immediately. In your position as Commissioner of Education, you are entrusted to do all you can to provide the best education for Florida’s children. As you take the helm now, with fidelity, you are embracing an opportunity to teach children undiluted history. By empowering them today with knowledge and open-mindedness, tomorrow we all will be better for it.
Millie Anderson
Sebring