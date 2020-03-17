How do you intend to collect money for this publication (Heartland Herald)? You list "first copy free" and then 50 cents for additional copies. Who is collecting this money at offices and businesses? When queried, many businesses said they did not even know the publication was there, and had no means to collect this money, and would not collect money for you. How are you set up to collect this money?
How does a political and religious publication end up in a government building? A library? I have never seen this in other cities. If you cross this line you must accept other publications. You have opened a large can of worms.
Whoever is dropping these papers in businesses and buildings is many times not seeking permission. You bring it in with coupon books, and most businesses do not even know you have left this paper. You may have a few businesses that take your paper, but many have not agreed to it. If it is coming along with the coupon books you need to ask managers for permission to leave this paper, which is not a coupon book. They need to have a full understanding of what you are leaving.
Just because you have advertisers it does not give you license to leave these. If you are promising these advertisers distribution, how do you achieve this when you are not even informing business owners, hospitals and government buildings you are leaving this paper at their establishment?
Be clear about what you are doing.
Patricia Myers
Sebring