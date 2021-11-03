A liability
As a pastor, I’m concerned about a recent letter by Lake Placid’s Chief of Police James Fansler. In his letter, Chief Fansler used words like “ignorant” to describe the letter of a tax-paying citizen who has different beliefs.
Of greater concern, however, are the thinly veiled dog-whistles and coded language Chief Fansler used in closing his letter.
Chief Fansler, who is paid to carry a weapon, referred to his letter as “a smooth stone slung from my piece of leather ... We are God’s people here. Unafraid to confront the coming war against our beliefs. You are but foot-soldiers preparing us for the coming of the anti-Christ.”
What makes this closing comment concerning is that in the past, Chief Fansler posted support for Kyle Rittenhouse, wrote that he would have done the same thing at age 17, and humorously shared a video of people at a Pride event being attacked. So, we already know from the past that he condones violence.
But then he suggests the letter writer is in alignment with the anti-Christ, and therefore will be attacked in a holy war.
This letter has classic “dog whistling” code-words that could rally the chief’s supporters to act out at some time.
I am concerned that eventually someone will be, or already has been hurt by Chief Fansler’s rhetoric.
I pastorally believe that Chief Fansler is a liability to the safety of the people of Lake Placid, and a financial liability to the city if something does occur.
No tax-paying citizen should ever have a letter written about them by an armed chief of police who thinks it is OK to wish war against them due to their faith.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring