LAKE PLACID — The Town of Lake Placid will fly its flags at half-staff to honor the life of Lionel Erwin LaGrow who died on Tuesday at the age of 93. The tribute is fitting for the well-known and respected World War II veteran who once was the town’s mayor.
LaGrow passed away in his home with his wife Ruth and other family around him. Lionel and Ruth celebrated their 34th anniversary together on June 5th. Together the couple had three girls and three boys: Lenice Scheuerman LaGrow, Kenny LaGrow, Linda High, William “Billy” LaGrow, Kimberly Hall and Keith LaGrow. Lionel was blessed with 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Lionel was born Dec. 23, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio. As a young man, LaGrow began boxing training at a local gym. There, he sparred with the likes of Sugar Ray Robinson. LaGrow was good enough to win three Golden Gloves.
When he was just 16 years old, LaGrow enlisted in the Merchant Marines with his parents blessing. He traveled the world during World War II on Liberty ships that brought ammunition to other military branches. LaGrow served for two and a half years. Upon leaving the service, LaGrow returned to Ohio and started a family.
When a friend told Lionel what a great place Lake Placid was to live, he picked up the family and moved to the tiny town in 1960. He would soon found LaGrow Irrigation and build the well drilling and irrigation business. Lionel would become well known for his integrity and had massive projects with Disney World and groves all over. His youngest son, Keith, is now at the helm of the company.
Lionel’s love for Lake Placid showed as he served as mayor for two consecutive terms from 1971-1977. Lionel also belonged to many civic and veterans organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion, the Lake Placid Moose Lodge and was a founding and lifetime member of the Lake Placid Elks Club.
A proud veteran, Lionel was able to go on the Honor Flight. He was also awarded the Highlands News-Sun 2020 Highlander Awards Veteran of the Year.
Ruth and Lionel met through a mutual friend and after a long courtship, were married June 5, 1987. Ruth’s favorite memories of their years together were when they were flying, fishing and traveling. Lionel had planes and loved to fly with his wife. The couple had a large boat that they would sail all over. They would often head to the Bahamas where they would live for three months out of the year. The couple traveled the world. Lionel was often her “sound man” as Ruth performed her Dolly Parton impersonation shows.
Keith said some of his fondest memories of his father were out fishing on the boat. He said many life lessons were taught in and out of salt waters. Keith loved the fishing and hunting trips they took.
“We traveled tens of thousands of miles on the water,” he said.
Like any person, Keith said, his dad wasn’t perfect but he wouldn’t be the man he is today without his dad.
“He left a legacy like no other,” Keith said. “When he loved, he loved unconditionally.”
Lionel’s daughter Lenice learned how to bait a hook in Ohio and and hook a 40-pound grouper in Walker’s Cay, Bahamas. There was pressure on her as her dad told her she was no daughter of his if she couldn’t reel the fish in.
“The things my dad instilled in me: The importance of keeping your word,” she said. “Being strong. Being creative with leftovers. How to look out for and being able to defend myself and my brothers and sister. He also taught me to be fearless. He taught me the value of whiskey.”
Daughter Linda High said her father’s success from meager beginnings inspired a good work ethic in her and her siblings. She also recalled fond memories of family vacations, fishing and lobstering.
“A very large impact in my life was his involvement in many children advocacies. Growing up, our house always had extra kids there. It made me realize that love for a child didn’t necessarily come from giving birth to them. Learning that paved the way to my adopted children and other adopted children in our family,” Linda said. “He reflected a lot at the end, he prayed for his children and children’s children. He prayed he did the right thing for all of us. Seeing him as a man of God was the greatest gift of all to his family.”
“What meant the most to me was Dad asking me to pray with him,” Ken LaGrow said.
Lionel’s grandson, David High, wrote a tribute to his grandfather for a school assignment last year. Pride shown through the words as he wrote about Lionel and “A Life Well Lived.” He tells about a man who some may consider old but has lived more in his lifetime than most people could do in two. He told of the boxing years, the military years and his working and retirement years.
“I do not look at him like he is old. I also think about this when I see other old people,” David wrote. “I think about the life they had and the stories of their life, of who they once were. Don’t ever underestimate the abilities or a person’s accomplishments based on what they appear to be now.”
Dave Boyer and his wife Joan were good friends with Ruth and Lionel for about 35 years. Dave said they will miss Lionel very much and had great times fishing, boating and attending parties with them. He summed up Lionel simply:
“He was a good guy,” Dave said. “He was always there for you. We were there for each other to help each other out.”