I have watched the antics of the Democrat party and Joe Biden, and I am about as fed up as I can get. The only thing the Democrats and their minions, mostly socialists, are concerned with, is slandering and destroying President Trump. They do not care what they say, whether it is another lie or not, and more importantly whether or not they hurt this country. From the time that our president was elected, they have done nothing for this country. Every chance they get, they bad mouth Trump and every time they open their mouths, they change their story to suit whoever backs their ridiculous stance.
Now this author, (Bob) Woodward, in another attempt to destroy Trump with claims that are stupid and childish, and more importantly claims that any person who was not a Democrat would know, right or wrong, were meant to do good. As our president, why wouldn’t he try to downplay things at least until all of the facts were discovered? Pelosi did it. The governor from New York did it. TV reporters also did it as did scores of others, but when Trump does it, the sky is falling. Why is that?
Please tell me why the media and the Democrats turn a blind eye to Biden’s dishonest scheming in Bourisma to make his son wealthy when he was not qualified for the job he was given, nor for the money he illegally gained.
Why was a man like Joe Biden nominated for president by the Democrats, when he clearly is not mentally fit to do the job? I believe that they do not expect him to last and thus in my opinion, the most useless and, dishonest Democrat in Washington, Kamala Harris will become president. Check her out folks. She is, as are Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, and others, a political hack to whom the truth does not matter.
Why have Democrats continually attacked Trump, since the election, and have always refused to help anyone but themselves, instead of doing what they were elected to do, which was to govern and protect our nation? There are plenty of real issues to get involved with. Trump never colluded with the Russians (but Hillary did) and yet they continue to charge him with the same old garbage. They know that Biden acted dishonestly both before and when he was vice president, but no one else in their party was electable so they nominated him and we are stuck with him.
Why haven’t the Democrats called out these rioters who are destroying our country? Either they are complicit with their illegal actions, involved in their illegal actions, a party to their illegal actions, or more simply put, they support these criminals because they don’t care about our country. It is no secret that Democrat politicians have controlled the cities these thugs have been destroying and therein lie the answers. You cannot stop someone you are working with so you do nothing.
Also why all of a sudden do Democrats want mail-in ballots? It is simply because they can more easily be falsified. They know that if things were honest, they do not stand a chance but with mail-in ballots they can rig the election (again) and get rid of Trump. It is my opinion that they have acted so much against Trump from his election, because they had stuffed so many ballot boxes that Trump couldn’t be elected – but he was. They would not accept the fact that America did not want their worthless candidates or their no message options, so they are still crying over spilled milk instead of standing up like real Americans and working for everyone’s benefit.
Finally, we have a virus problem in the country. So why have boxes of unused virus tests been sent back listed as positive? Perhaps since they have nothing to blame Trump for, they manufactured a cause. Why have many hospitals sent out phony figures showing so many deaths and infections when they have included anyone who died for any reason, as a coronavirus victim? Are Democrats responsible for the coronavirus? I don’t think so but neither have they helped the situation with the virus. They would rather blame Trump.
My purpose in writing this column is simple. I believe that if real Americans do not stand up and defend our nation, we will have no nation. Josiah was the last king Israel had. God allowed him to remain king and live in peace, but when he died, so did the kingdom of Israel, because they went right back to what they had been doing.
I might be, and hope that I am wrong, but I believe that if the Democrats are successful in getting rid of Trump, America might well be finished. We have always been a light in a darkened world, and it would be a shame if we allowed people like Biden and Harris to put that light out – but if they are elected, that is what they will do. I see what Democrats are doing, as a threat to our nation, and as with Josiah and Israel, I believe that God is our only answer, so pray for our nation.
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident. He was a pastor for 28 years, an evangelist , a supervisor in a steel mill, teacher in a college and public high school, a chaplain in a nursing home, and has written and published two books. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.