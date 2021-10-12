Whether we realize it or not, most of us practice ‘attitude adjustment’ on a daily basis. How do you handle things? How do you stand all the stunningly improbable, unbelievable situations you encounter almost on a daily basis? I mean, has the world gone completely crazy? When I share situations with friends, I feel like we are in some insane game of “Can you top this?” At the same time, what makes you smile? What gives you the occasional feel-good feeling of pride at a job well done when everything seems to take twice as long to accomplish ? When do you exhale, not having even realized till that tightness in your chest eases off, that you have been holding your breath? Early on, like me, did you have to talk yourself down from the cliff a few times every day?
With too much time on my hands isolating at home, I have been hammering away at my memoir, dredging up memories I thought (maybe hoped) I had banished forever.
My early life taught me to expect little from people. Even as a child I faked a happiness I rarely felt. So cheerful that my alcoholic daddy used to call me his little “Sunshine” probably because he could rarely remember my name.
After five foster homes over eight months time, I finally realized that nobody had to put up with my long face and tantrums. As a result, I developed a defense I called ‘Fake it till you feel it.’ Not until two years of therapy, after my schizophrenic mother died, was I truly able to exhale. It felt very good to come to terms with the past and be able to move on. I am still uncomfortable with confrontation of any kind due to memories of vicious arguments between my parents culminating in physical violence.
The frightened child is long gone but it took years of therapy, a lot of help from my ‘forever’ foster family, the love of a few good men, and cherished friendships too numerous to count.
Along the way, I have come to terms with myself. Let’s all forgive ourselves – finally – and move on. We are definitely changed forever. Maybe that’s a good thing. It feels like God or somebody grabbed each of us up by the scruff of the neck and shook us soundly to get our attention. People seem kinder, more spontaneously helpful, genuinely interested when they ask in greeting, “How are you?” I want this pandemic gone but I’m hoping some hard-earned lessons stay with us forever.
Watch out! That big hand came down and ‘got our attention’ once. Let’s not need this ‘correction’ ever again. Give everybody a pass – unless you have walked a mile in their shoes. Find ways to be good to each other. Look for opportunities to do even one small kindness every day. It is a feel-good feeling you, too, deserve. Never forget what you have been through but take comfort in knowing you are so much wiser for it. Roll with the punches. Count your blessings. And, hey, be careful out there ... this too shall pass.
Miss Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake and a contributing columnist to the Highlands News-Sun. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.