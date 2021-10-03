Camping at an Atlantic Coastal Park, the morning sea breeze-fueled thunderstorm ruined our chances of hitting the waves early but brought a special visitor. As I watched the water pour from the sky-typical of those beachfront storms-the small oak adjacent to our camper had a little bird bopping around. Grabbing my camera, I zoomed in the lens and was delighted to capture the activities of one of our fall migrants.
The black and white warbler, outfitted like a tiny flying zebra, measures merely five inches total. Favoring Florida for the northernmost range of its wintering territories, it is known to fly as far south as the West Indies from its breeding grounds in the upper eastern United States.
With remarkable flight distances, tiny warblers follow seasonal routes to breeding and wintering grounds. Our true “snowbirds,” they fly hundreds to tens of thousands of miles every year. When you consider that their preferred diet- most consume insects- migration is a means to ensure a steady meal. The shortening hours of sunlight as the calendar progresses prompts migratory birds to get moving before the snow flies.
Some travel along the coastlines, hugging the land and utilizing the sea breezes to decrease effort. Along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico to the Yucatan Peninsula they fly while others brave the open waters from Florida to the Tropics. Facing all types of danger from storms, predators, starvation, and human activities, many birds do not survive the journey. In areas where high rises line the migration routes, exhausted birds may mistakenly fly into reflective windows.
With a body mass of less than a handful of pocket change, their fat stores can only last so long. Birds dip down to rest and feed along the journey in what is known in the birding world as “fall out.” For enthusiasts excited about the chance to catch a glimpse of rare birds or uncommonly observed species, a large mass of exhausted birds equals a momentous day of birding. While you can’t lure them to your backyard feeders with bird seed, you can keep an eye out for the influx of birds stopping by your region.
Typical supper time (5:00-6:00 p.m.) is a wonderful time to take to the woods to look for warblers. Wooded areas with oaks ladened with Spanish moss, climbing vines and similar “messy” growth is where the bugs-especially caterpillars-lurk. That’s where these little birdies can be found as they furiously pick, poke, and glean about looking for a meal. Early mornings are also a great time to watch for a flash of yellow, those zebra stripes or other candy-colored birds flitting about the oaks.