The true story is told of an early 1960s University of Florida football team in the midst of practice. Jack Katz, a large lineman, had proven himself to be the fastest lineman on the team. One day, Katz walked up to Coach Ray Graves and asked if he could run sprints with the faster running backs rather than with the slower linemen. The coach said, “Yes.”
For the next several days, Katz managed to finish last in every, single race he ran with the running backs. This surprised no one, so the coach asked him if he would not rather be a winner with the linemen than a loser with the backs. Katz responded, “I’m not out here to outrun the linemen. I already know I can do that. I’m out here to learn how to run faster, and if you’ve noticed, I’m losing by a little less every day.”
That story reminds me of Paul and Silas when they arrived in Berea. They found a people who were described as “more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica.” Why? Acts 17:11 reads, “...for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so.” In other words, their desire was to learn a little more every day about God’s will for their lives.
I have always found the biblical description of the Bereans fascinating, due to the fact that they were unwilling to take even the apostle Paul’s word for something. Rather, they listened to his teaching and then confirmed whether it was true by seeking out the answers in God’s word. What a great lesson for us!
I truly believe that if more people were willing to listen less to the religious “authorities” of our day and more to the simple words of God in His Bible, then there would be less religious division and more spiritual unity under the only true authority there is — Jesus Christ. However, before this can happen, each one of us must make the decision and effort to set aside the teachings of men and pursue with great zeal and diligence the teachings of God.
