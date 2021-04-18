This home is located at +603 Washington Place in Lake Placid. It is priced at $242,500 and is listed by Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This immaculately kept two-bedroom, two-bath home is located in Leisure Lakes overlooking a pond. If you are looking to get away from the crowds and escape to your little piece of paradise then this home is for you.
This home is surrounded by nature. The home includes the lot next door (C-21-36-29-100-3270-0160) making this property almost 1/2 acre. Some of the upgrades done to the home per seller are .... stainless steel appliances, a new hot water heater in 2017, plantation shutters in the bedrooms in 2016, new carpeting in 2016, two double paned windows on the rear of the home installed in 2014, exterior of the home was painted in 2014, water filtration system added in 2005, hurricane shutters on the back porch 2018 and a new A/C air handler.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or send email to spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS 279781