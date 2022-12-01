It had been far too long since I had laced up the hiking boots and taken off to the woods. I set my sights on Polk County and began packing my day gear. Arriving at the site, I was delighted to see I’d be alone. Desiring a day of quiet and reflection, there’s something about being deep in the woods that really soothes my spirit. Still quite warm in these parts, I was sweating before I even got started and was surprised to see the sandy soils welling up to fill my boot prints. A seasonal pond, overflowing into the trail passage, hinted to the wet conditions ahead.
It mattered not, I had on my waterproof boots. This would be a really good thing I would soon find out.
Part of the Walk-in-the-Water wildlife management tract, this region is aptly named. Typically, well-marked, one follows paint blazes on posts or trees ensuring you stay on trail as it winds and flows. Moving along, the wet dark soils yielded to yellow then white sands. Rolling hills rose now and again, offering a bit of a vista as I paused here and there. Wildflowers waved in the breezy conditions, and I smiled at the abundance of horseshoe impressions leading the way where the ground was damp.
Bobcat, deer and hog tracks showed I wasn’t the only creature using the well-worn trail, but no wildlife showed up. Ahead the trail was obscured by the head high tall, plumed grasses denoting a wetter area. As the breeze blew the dancing stalks to and fro, I could peek between the waving masses to see a small pond.
I quickly realized a wide, swollen seasonal flood plain had overtaken the trail. I used my hiking sticks to push through the plumed grass, hoping I wasn’t picking up ticks and chiggers. Searching for dry ground, I spotted a trail marker ahead. All I had to do was wade through the pond. Poking the dark water to ascertain depth, I kept a wary eye out for alligators.
Over and over through the day I found myself thankful for the GPS app on my phone as I waded and splashed my way through this Walk-in-the-Water property. Thousands of oak toads, as tiny as a bean, fled my forward progress. Sweeping with my hiking stick, I was able to avoid this carpet of critters underfoot. Silence and sunlight greeted me now and again as I emerged from wooded sections into more uplands. Several miles of peace and quiet settled my spirit as I came to the end of the trail and my battery life.
Here the flooding was like a lake and unable to go around this flooding, I picked and poked my way through the shallowest sections I could find. My waterproof boots got their best field test yet and I was delighted I was able to find my way to the next trail marker as I waded on through.
My boots passed the test and I know to bring an external battery with me the next hike to avoid getting lost when the trail can’t be found. While walking the water wasn’t my plan for the day, it certainly added a bit of spontaneity, childlike joy, and exploration to my hike.