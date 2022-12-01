It had been far too long since I had laced up the hiking boots and taken off to the woods. I set my sights on Polk County and began packing my day gear. Arriving at the site, I was delighted to see I’d be alone. Desiring a day of quiet and reflection, there’s something about being deep in the woods that really soothes my spirit. Still quite warm in these parts, I was sweating before I even got started and was surprised to see the sandy soils welling up to fill my boot prints. A seasonal pond, overflowing into the trail passage, hinted to the wet conditions ahead.

It mattered not, I had on my waterproof boots. This would be a really good thing I would soon find out.

