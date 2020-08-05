Thank you for printing “America is in great danger” in your Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 Viewpoints. Virgil Ullom is correct from beginning to end in his comments about socialism.
As a Christian I know, and understand, that whatever the outcome of our next election, it will be in God’s hands. According to our belief, the events of today are further preparing for the second coming of our Lord. In Matthew 10:15, Jesus himself proclaimed it would be more tolerable for Sodom and Gomorrah in the last days.
Genesis 19:4-10 tells us the men at Lot’s door were not interested in accepting his virgin daughters, they wanted the men who were visiting him.
Permissive abortion is yet another part of falling away from God’s love. Jeremiah 1:5 finds God telling him “Before I formed thee in the belly, I knew thee.”
We have traveled a long way from the forefathers who established this country. I thank God for allowing me to be born in this country and not having to endure the things that have happened in other countries during my 92 years of life’s blessings.
All that could me wiped out with this next election. The choice is up to us.
Jean Stirrat
Avon Park