LAKE PLACID — For the first time in more than a decade, one person more than the number of open seats is running for a spot on the Town Council.
Incumbents Greg Sapp and Debra Worley and newcomer Nell Frewin-Hays are competing for two at-large seats on the council. The top two vote-getters win the seats. Council members serve staggered, four-year terms, which means elections occur every two years. The council’s job is to ensure the town’s bills are paid; that its water, sewer, solid waste and other infrastructures are operating properly, and its green areas and streets are maintained properly, among other responsibilities.
In past years, a candidate won simply by qualifying; this year, the town has had to print ballots and plan an election.
Mayor John Holbrook had no competition this year; council members Ray Royce and Charles Wilson face reelection in 2024. Here is a look at the candidates in this year’s race. Remember, voters can pick one or two.
Nell Frewin-Hays
Hays, a former public information officer with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office who taught senior citizens and others to avoid scams, is running for election. “I don’t feel like I’m running against any of those folks,” Hays said of Sapp and Worley.
“The small-town atmosphere is critical to our town of Lake Placid,” she said. “The people are friendly and we want to grow but in a smart manner.”
She has battled the town, however, and lost. Two years ago, she took the town to court after it annexed her home, but not the property next door, and not the undeveloped lot she owns across the street from her home. She calls it “checkerboard” annexing, which she says the town is doing without ensuring infrastructure is in place to serve new residents.
“We have to grow with attention to infrastructure, we can’t just say, ‘I’d like to have this subdivision or this section of land annexed into Lake Placid,’” she said. “We can’t grow without infrastructure: Do we have police coverage there? Do we have garbage pickup?”
Hays is president of the Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club.
Hays, the golf instructor at Golf Hammock Golf Club, said she will rely on the Rotary Club’s tenets when voting on the council.
“Is it the truth? I will always tell the truth,” she said. “Two, is it fair to all concerned? Three, will it build goodwill and better friendships? And fourth, will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
Greg Sapp
Sapp has been on the council since 2018. He owns and operates Sapp Environmental Services Inc. and enjoys walks with his wife.
It was during such walks that he weighed what the council should do to finish the incomplete sidewalk down Heartland Boulevard. He (and other residents) say it’s a safety hazard because people are forced into the road, where they are almost hit by cars. He wants that sidewalk finished.
He also wants the town to better maintain its street lights by assigning a person to replace burnt-out bulbs in a timely manner. It is such attention to detail that makes for an effective council member, he believes.
He also wants the county to provide services the town’s residents are due.
“My main goal is to make sure that we get what we are paying for,” he said. “Those of us in town pay the same county taxes as our neighbors who live in the county.”
He sees the importance of separating the town’s responsibilities from the county’s services to avoid overlap.
“Town residents and businesses also pay a higher level of taxes to the town for a higher level of service,” he said. “I strive to make sure that those of us in town are not cut out of the county services because of services provided by our town government.”
Sapp also opposes rental scooters for downtown.
Debra Ann Worley
Worley was elected to the council 20 years ago.
During her tenure, she introduced the Community Redevelopment Agency model of infrastructure funding to the town. CRA funds – which are drawn from property taxes in a special district, such as business zones – are then used to fix sidewalks, streets and other infrastructure.
Her work getting the CRA started has been a boon to the town’s sidewalk program, including repairs to the Lake Placid Women’s Club parking lot, as well as curb repair.
Cleaner lakes is another goal of Worley’s.
“I want to continue working on the water quality and preservation of our lakes,” Worley said.
She’d also like to supplement the $40 million Florida Department of Environmental Protection wastewater grant with a Southwest Florida Water Management District grant for further water quality improvements.
“I also want to assist homeowners who cannot afford repairs to their homes make those repairs,” Worley said. “I worked before with an organization called Rebuilding Together to make repairs on five homes in town. This was done without cost to the homeowners or the town’s residents.”
She also wants the town to obtain property along Lake Clay (across U.S. 27 from Publix) for a passive park, and she wants to continue to lower town taxes.
Worley has said she wants the Lake Placid Police Department away from town, next to the Lake Placid Government Center at 1059 U.S. 27.
Election Day in Lake Placid is April 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The lone voting place is First Baptist Church, 119 E. Royal Palm Ave., in Lake Placid. Remember, the top two vote-getters win the two seats.