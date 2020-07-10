My husband and I are both in the vulnerable group so we have self-quarantined since March. To say that it is getting a little difficult would be an understatement, but we realize how important this is.
I like to write poetry so early on I started this poem only to set it aside. Recently, I was motivated to finish and thought I might share the poem with you.
Pandemic Pandemonium
In the year 2020, a wide pandemic soared
It started first in China then ultimately roared
Thru Italy, Great Britain, Japan and into Spain
Bringing economic havoc with its fever, cough and pain.
It traveled to the US, COVID-19 was its name
Bringing countries to a standstill so that people could refrain
From exposure to its danger as they stayed at home and tried
To practice quarantining and staying safe inside.
Face masks were worn in public and hands in gloves encased
As the numbers now affected began an upward race
Six feet for social distancing kept many germs at bay
But people like to gather-it was hard for them to stay.
Our businesses were suffering-a few allowed to trade
Then parks and beaches opened so folks could walk and wade
Still keeping a safe distance to try to stem the spread
But there are those who'll do their thing no matter what's been said.
This vain attempt to open and return to normal life
Brought thousands of new cases, too much tension, stress and strife.
So back again to caution while docs work toward a vaccine
We're tired, bored and frightened - We pray God will intervene!
Marianne Reason
Lake Placid