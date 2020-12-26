If you’re reading this column the day after Christmas, you might be asking yourself, “Self, why is Laura doing her year end column now, when there’s almost a week left to the year?”
Fair question. It comes down to tradition. My year end column usually appears on the last Saturday of the year. I admit this year it’s a risky proposition, given that 2020 has taught us anything can and just might happen. But I have plenty to talk about even without the extra week thrown in. Say what you must, 2020 wasn’t exactly a dull year.
To start with, there’s the pandemic, which we all hoped would go away quickly when it reared its ugly head back in March. Here it is, December and we’re still dealing with the effects COVID-19 has wreaked on us. There are businesses that will never recover because they were forced to close to slow the spread of the virus. Many if not most of us wear masks when dealing with the outside world, and a lot of us have embraced Zoom Meetings and other technology that helped us keep in touch with each other.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Two vaccines have been FDA approved, and as I speak are being distributed throughout our nation. It’s possible this thing will be in our rearview mirror by this time next year, if not sooner. Nevertheless, it has changed us in many ways, not all of them for the better.
Then there’s a contentious presidential election that made 2000 seem like child’s play. This time Florida was not the target of election ire, in fact, we were praised for getting it right. But several states came up with issues, some real, some imagined, and even as I type this two days before Christmas there are those who doubt the results.
The election – in fact, the year – displayed us at our worst: divided, sniping, tossing accusations like firebombs into the debate. I worry about the division, because I know how badly it weakens us as a nation. Some say it’s always been there. But I can still remember a time when people could debate with respect for each other and even work together despite their differences. Those days almost seem gone forever.
Our divisions were also on display as some questionable actions by a few policemen against African Americans lit the fuse on a powder keg that saw people take to the streets in protest. It seemed impossible to say anything without being accused of saying it wrong, so some chose silence, and were condemned for even that.
And, thanks to COVID-19 and just the passage of time, we lost many who were mourned. I normally cite a few deaths of famous people at this point. But in 2020 it seems right to just point out that as of today, over 300,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and the number worldwide is 1.72 million.
There is one thing almost everyone can agree on – 2020 was not a year filled with fond memories. But even in the darkest times, there are pinpoints of light.
I met my grandson, Matthias, in 2020, though he was born at the end of 2019. I have been able to watch him and his older sister grow thanks to a few visits to them and the magic of technology. These two bring me joy even in the midst of a pandemic.
And Marie, a kind reader of this column, sent me a gift of dark chocolate. That and your note was a day brightener. Thank you so much.
And thank all of you who read this column of mine and enjoy it. May 2021 be the bringer of better things for all of us.