Y’all remember back in 2020, when we looked forward to 2021? We figured things were going to get better and we’d be well on the road to normalcy. Right?
Well, that didn’t work out as planned …
The first clue that 2021 was going to have issues hit on Jan. 6, when people who’d swallowed the lies that Joe Biden had somehow stolen the presidential election stormed the Capitol building, hunting for elected officials. Someone went as far as to string up a noose, and chaos ensued.
I realize some readers don’t like Joe Biden. I’m not crazy about the job he’s been doing as president. But this was wrong on so many levels. And it makes me angry that some people insist on downplaying it as not a big deal. If Democrats had behaved in this fashion, those same people would be shouting for blood.
That began a year that was filled with issues. COVID continued to be a big part of our lives as several variants came on the scene. Some people got vaccinated; others refused, ignoring sound medical advice in the name of “their rights.”
I’d like to believe that COVID will be less of an issue in 2022. I am not hopeful.
The economy isn’t doing as well as anyone would like it to be. Labor continues to be in short supply for a number of reasons. Supply chain “issues” means things aren’t being delivered in a timely fashion. Prices on all kinds of things have shot up. And our leaders are too busy pointing fingers at each other to actually deal with it.
Sadly, we are still very divided as a nation. Instead of pulling together to get out of the mess we’re in, we’re set up in our own little camps and not even talking to each other. I fear people are withdrawing into what I call “echo chambers:” only surrounding themselves with people who agree with them and not even trying to listen to the other side.
There were a number of notable deaths in 2021. The one that had the most impact on me was the death of my father, who passed away unexpectedly in May. Losing him made a tough year that much more difficult to bear. Thankfully, I have people who care about me and continue to be a support.
All was not grim in 2021. I got to spend time with the grandbabies – in fact, I will start 2022 traveling to South Carolina, where I will assist my son John in the care and feeding of those precious children while their mom is out of town. It is something I’m looking forward to.
And then there’s the writing. Readers of this column know I passed 300,000 words for the year recently. That is not the only writing milestone I hit.
At the beginning of 2021, I committed to writing a short story a week for a year – 52 short stories. It wasn’t always easy; I sometimes got awfully close to the deadline. There were late nights and dealing with writer’s block and life trying to get in the way.
This past Sunday I turned in story number 52 and completed my goal. I now have 52 additional short stories to send to magazines or publish myself. I will probably do some of both.
In 2022 I am going to drop the pace a bit to go back to some novels I neglected in 2021. And I plan to get a lot more stuff out for people to read. Hopefully, that’s a good thing.
I am grateful for my readers, who have endured 2021 with me. Let’s hope and pray 2022 is a better year for us. We need it to be.