It’s that time of year again, when I look back at the previous year and try to hit the highlights in about 600 words.
Normally I save personal stuff for the end of the column, but with three profound events taking place this year I feel the need to mention them first.
First, this year we said goodbye to my beloved mother-in-law, who passed away at the age of 91. Yesterday was Christmas, and I felt the loss keenly. While we had a good day, there was an undercurrent of sadness that she wasn’t there to share it with us.
The same day we lost Mom, we also lost Barney, the old beagle we adopted in 2013. Barney’s antics occasionally graced this space. While he lived a good long life and sometimes got on the naughty dog’s list, he was still loved, and his passing hit me hard.
On a positive note, we welcomed Matthias Raymond Ware last week, the son of my oldest son John and his wife Amanda. I’m not sure what big sister Lavinia thinks of this development, but I think she’s going to love him. I know I do and can’t wait to see him and kiss those plump cheeks.
Unfortunately, 2019 hasn’t been the best year for our country. And despite my attempts to be positive, there are things that occurred this year I can’t ignore. So, take a deep breath as we go on …
In January of this year, Sebring joined the ranks of communities that suffered mass shootings. Someone murdered five women at a local bank, and then surrendered to authorities. I’m not sure how this will play out in the courts. But it had a profound effect on my county, that is still felt almost a year later.
Nationally, the big news is that President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. There is a lot of political posturing going on with this from both sides, and a trial, if there is one (yes, there is question about that) will be held next year and is guaranteed to be a circus. The whole thing is a symptom of a huge problem in our country, which I plan to address in a future column.
Also, we had what sometimes felt like thousands of Democrats running for president. Some of that crowd have dropped out, but there’s still enough players that you need a program to sort them all out. Next year is going to be bruising as a nominee comes out and we battle through a presidential election. While I’m a political junkie, I find myself apprehensive for the coming year.
In movies, Star Wars ended their saga with “The Rise of Skywalker,” which depending on who you talk to is a great coda to the franchise or a train wreck. For what it’s worth, I liked it enough to watch it twice, and lean more towards a positive review than a negative one.
Of course, other stuff happened this year. There were notable deaths and incidents, but as I pointed out in the beginning of this column, I only have around 600 words to recount them all. My hope for you, my readers, is that more good things than bad happened to you this year, and that 2020 will be filled with blessings.
And, to end on a positive quote, I give you the words of my youngest son James, who helpfully gave me the ending line to this column: “We are still here.”