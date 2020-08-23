All the awfulness going on for the past six months put my attitude-adjustment skills in high gear. Why not look at what right with Highlands County? Can I share that with you?
I so admire all of you who struggle with caring for young families or elderly relatives, overwhelming financial responsibilities, job security that seems tenuous on a daily basis. I feel sure you lie completely drained and exhausted in bed each night staring at the ceiling wondering how much more you can take. I want you to know that each of you is a hero to all who depend on you. Some day you will look back proud and amazed at how resilient you were, how important your contribution was. Some day you will be able to “exhale” and that tight knot inside you will go away.
In the meantime, I would like to “talk” to you here like a good neighbor would over the fence or parked at your kitchen table drinking coffee, eating your home-baked cookies (remotely maybe) but still here for you.
We are so very lucky to be living here. I look out at my small lake and all this green-green-green and it looks so tranquil, so safe. As far as the eye can see, it is hard to believe anything dangerous could lurk. Here in Highlands County, we are in a much better position than so many other people. I need look no further than Broward County (Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale) where I grew up to recognize that.
Even our houses are, to a degree, social distancing as we have so much open land around us. We can distance ourselves easily. We have parks and lakes where we can picnic or throw in a line. We have miles of much-less-heavily traveled roads where we can jog, ride bikes, drive golf carts, meander under the cooling shade of huge oak trees. We can throw the kids in the car and go sit watching planes come and go at our beautiful airport minutes away from wherever we live.
Even as we isolate, we have this newer social media called “Next Door” which offers a more intimate and locally-specific ‘slice of life’ than Facebook. We have so many grocery stores, restaurants and businesses willing and able to take our email orders and deliver to us quickly. Even our outstanding public libraries offer a (free) new service where we can call, order books, drive up and sit in our cars as they load the books for us.
Many neighborhoods have their own newsletters, phone books, other information online. Familiarize yourself with them. Sign up and see how each might benefit you.
All over Highlands and nearby surrounding counties, there are free or low-cost attractions you can visit with your kids and see all kinds of animals. You can take them to the Sea Services Museum on Kenilworth Boulevard absolutely free and look at all things military, and talk as long as you want with the volunteers who will fascinate your children (and you too) with their knowledge.
Best of all, we have each other! We are Highlands County Strong more than we have every been before. We are blessed with neighborhoods filled with people who look out for each other, people who go back generations here. There is still a home-town feeling long gone from so much of Florida. I like to imagine we are all related somehow – because I feel like everybody treats me like kin – they have my back – and they have yours, too.
Reach out to your neighbors. Share whatever you have in whatever way you can. Decades ago, in small towns everywhere, neighbors knew each other. Often, today, we see that only in Hallmark movies where we are drawn to that simpler time when neighbor helped neighbor. That hasn’t slipped away yet. Reach out, grab it and hang on to it. Share it.
Maybe we could make an effort to know at least eight or 10 neighbors surrounding our own homes – and offer to be there for each other as needed. Why not try that? You might have to be the one to get it started but I know you can do it. Like I said, some day you will look back and be so proud and amazed at yourself!
It’s a good thing.
J.L. (Sam) Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.^p