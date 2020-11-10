Exactly a week ago, citizens of Highlands County were able to select the final two people who they wanted to serve on the Board of County Commission. Kevin Roberts will represent District 1, Kathy Rapp will represent District 2, Scott Kirouac will represent District 3, and Chris Campbell will represent District 5.
Due to either incumbents being defeated or retiring from the position, four out of the five commissioners will be brand new to the position. The only remaining commissioner is Arlene Tuck from District 4. This means there will be a brand new influx of fresh ideas from people coming from an outside position. It gives them a unique perspective of the current county government that can benefit their actions as a representative of the people. These are average citizens stepping into a government position, hopefully looking to make a positive impact on the community.
It is an exciting opportunity for the county, only if the new commissioners are ready to bring it to fruition.
While previous commissioners have never seen economic development as a top priority for them, I am hopeful that these new commissioners are looking to make a change. Especially in the midst of a global pandemic that has had significant impacts on the local economy, this is an opportunity to best fulfill the role of an elected official. Conservative members of our government, it has seemed to be a touchy subject for them. Whether it is the fear of government encroachment or growth being a sustainable level, there has always been something to deter them from taking on the subject.
Despite this being one of the issues I enjoy writing about the most, citizens of Highlands County have no shortage of issues they would like to see our County Commission take on. Something that would show that the new commissioners want to incite change in our county is by hosting town halls or social media polls. This would allow any citizen to have their voices heard in a fair and equal manner. This is similar to Don Elwell’s use of social media to reach out to his constituents, making him one of the most well-known people in our county government.
Not to mention, there is very little awareness about this local side of government. Many people do not know that we have our individual County Commission that deals with plenty of important issues. Some people do not even know what the job of a County Commission is. The newly elected commissioners can help fight this by putting themselves out there to get a feel for public opinion.
Overall, I wish the best for these men and women. Not everyone has the desire to want to get involved in the local government. It is a no-frills job with long meetings and millions of things to consider, but it is a necessary one to keep the county going.
I also feel it right to finish by thanking the previous commissioners for their time in office. Jim Brooks, Don Elwell, Ron Handley, and Greg Harris have dedicated hours of their lives for many years to maintaining the county. Even though I may not see eye to eye on many topics with these men, I truly respect their commitment to the county.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.