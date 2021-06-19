There are people who cast a critical eye on the Bible. Recently, a writer to the newspaper claimed that the Bible contradicted itself in the first two chapters of Genesis.
Others have gone ahead and answered him, so I will not spend the time here to respond. But that is just one example of someone trying to cast doubt on God’s word. Many people throughout history have attempted to discredit the Bible. No one has succeeded in deterring millions of people in believing in it.
One of the events the Bible writes about that people like to pick on is the story of Jonah. For those who haven’t been to Sunday school in a while, Jonah was a prophet who was told by God to go to Nineveh and preach. Jonah, however, had other ideas and tried to run from God by getting on a ship heading in the opposite direction.
A mighty storm from God terrified those on board, and Jonah told the crew to throw him overboard to calm the sea. Though reluctant at first, the crew did so, and the storm immediately stopped. Jonah, however, was swallowed up by a great fish (note: the Bible does not say it was a whale).
This story is criticized and dismissed by some as a fantasy that is impossible. Such people think Jonah is a fairy tale, included in the Bible to prove a point. But it couldn’t possibly be true – could it?
I will admit that for someone to remain alive inside a great fish for three days and three nights would take a miracle. But see, I happen to believe in miracles. So, do I think God could have preserved Jonah in his fishy prison for a bit of time? Sure.
Then there is the story of one James Bartley, who allegedly survived 36 hours inside a sperm whale that swallowed him in 1891. He was supposedly found by some of his peers who were carving up the dead whale. According to the tale, his skin was bleached by the whale’s gastric juices, and he was blind until his death in 1909.
There are some questions that have been raised about the validity of the story. A historian has pointed out inconsistencies when it comes to the details, and the general consensus on Wikipedia is that while it’s possible for a person to be swallowed by a whale, they wouldn’t survive for long. Certainly not 36 hours.
More recently, the story of lobster diver Michael Packard has been making the rounds. According to a report on www.cnn.com, Packard was diving off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts when he unknowingly encountered a humpback whale.
He said he “felt this huge bump, and everything went dark.” He soon realized he was in a whale’s mouth, and that it was trying to swallow him. While he still had his breathing apparatus on, he thought he was going to die.
However, the whale apparently didn’t like how he tasted. After about 30 seconds, the whale surfaced and spit the diver out into the water, where he floated until his crewmates pulled him out.
Packard was rushed to a hospital. While he declared he was “all bruised up,” he appeared to be fine in general.
An expert cited in the article thought that the humpback whale was engaged in “lunge feeding,” a method whales use to get a lot of food in their mouth quickly, and it just didn’t see Packard.
So, there you have it. A modern tale of a great fish getting a human in its mouth. Does it prove the story of Jonah? Well, not quite. But God probably hadn’t sent the whale to pick up Packard in the first place.
You’ll have to decide for yourself if the Bible is true or not. If I can help you in any way with that, email me at laura@laurahware.com. And stay away from hungry whales.