SEBRING — With an aim of offering nurturing faith-based guidance on the journey into adulthood, Beauty Fit for a Queen operates a multi-faceted 501c3, faith-based nonprofit providing free programs highlighting personal worth and values for young women.
This volunteer-based ministry encourages young girls through Bible studies and activities such as the Happy Feet Dance Ministry, Bless Her Heart teen program, and the Blessed Dress. Following a mission to change the culture of beauty, it seeks to remind young girls their worth and value are not determined by the world around them, but rather by their spiritual assurance in Jesus. Brittany Fann, founder of Beauty Fit for a Queen, explained the various ministries build relationships and provide female-to-female mentoring.
“It’s all about creating leadership opportunities for girls and helping them reach their full potential,” Fann added. Church and community partnerships, along with monthly supporters allow them to operate a storefront at 205 Circle Park Drive in the heart of downtown Sebring. Monetary donations enable them to operate a dress shop and offer free formal dresses to those in need. Fann shared how the dress shop draws women to their programs, but dresses aren’t the full focus of this wide-ranging ministry.
The location is now also the international base for the Modern Day Princess program. Facilitated through a 10-week Bible study, it inspires purpose and strength in young women while ensuring they gain full awareness of their intrinsic value based on scriptural truths.
Ending in a coronation or crowning ceremony, participants receive a blessing and tiara placed upon their heads, usually by their father or other local man of integrity who is serving in this role for the day. Words of affirmation solidify the principles of value and worth each girl has learned and the crown serves as a tangible reminder of those truths.
On Saturday, June 19, a Mommy & Daughter Princess Day ushers in their newest event for the youngest girls. Focused on 3- to 5-year-old’s, it includes a princess-themed tea party, craft, and true beauty activity talk by Emilie Franklin.
“My talk is focused on the fruits of the spirit,” explained Franklin. “Gentleness and patience will be the two areas I’ll be speaking about.”
Crowned Miss Highlands County in 2021, Franklin strives to be a leader for community outreach. She has volunteered with Beauty Fit for a Queen since she was 13. Providing weekly discipleship classes throughout the school year for other young girls, her fellowship activities have grown her as a leader and speaker.
“She continues to stay true during her reign to her platform commitment of mentorship and creating service opportunities for young women,” Fann said. “She is walking out her platform, instilling the biblical fruits of the spirit in these other young women.”
Franklin will be joined at the Mommy & Daughter Princess Day by her fellow pageant winners. Emma Rowe, Teen Miss Highlands County; Sophia Shaffer, Junior Miss Highlands County, and Daxtyn Hines, Little Miss Highlands County, will help present tiaras during the event as part of their community appearances. Gospel-centered and aimed at setting a firm foundation in little girls of their genuine worth and value in God’s eyes, the tiaras are a symbolic nod to a holy heritage.
This fun day fostering stronger bonds between moms and their daughters is already sold out, but another is scheduled for July 3. Get more information by stopping by their storefront or messaging Beauty Fit for a Queen on Facebook, Facebook.com/beautyfitforaqueen