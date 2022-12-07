Every now and then I would catch my Mom in a moment of contemplation. Just sitting and thinking. Sometimes she would share her thoughts with me. Other times only God knew her heart.
Now I realize she was pondering. Thinking, mulling over, wondering…perhaps even treasuring that which had taken her captive for a while.
When I became a single parent, the pain was owned by me, my son, and my parents. As I reflect on my Mom at that time, I was her only daughter, a large part of her heart.
When my heart was broken, so was hers. As she looked at me, she always tried to encourage me. Yet, I would notice those times she seemed hushed…too deep in thought for expression.
Sometimes she shared how she blamed herself for not speaking up when she had doubts or was troubled by my choices.
However, being a very lively person, she’d take those ponderings and put wings to them to keep me and my son uplifted. As time went on and I remarried my wonderful husband, Ken, her ponderings became rejoicing as she saw God’s keeping hand in it all.
Sometimes a woman’s heart can’t find words of expression, so she keeps her meditation deep within where only God knows her pondering.
Reading the story of Jesus’ advent and birth, I find in Luke 1 a young, single girl who loved the Lord with her whole heart, soul and mind and had found favor with him.
Upon having a visit from an angel who told her that as a virgin she would conceive a child by the power of the Holy Spirit, she was astounded, humbled, and full of wonderings.
But also believing as we see in Luke 1:38 NKJV. “Behold, the maidservant of the Lord! Let it be to me according to your word.”
Imagine the swirling contemplations of this young woman. So, she visited her cousin Elizabeth who was pregnant at an advanced age with John who would become the forerunner of the Messiah. These two shared their hearts and minds together.
Even then through the web of circumstances and reflections, God had provided Mary with an encouraging comforter in Elizabeth.
After Jesus was born and the shepherds came telling of their angelic encounter, Mary embraced all that had taken place since the angel visited her. And Luke 2:19 says, “But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart.”
As Christmas approaches, ponder all that the Lord has done for you. Selah