What is common knowledge to progressives is revelatory to mainstream corporate media, which completely shuns progressive intellectuals, due to a successful, wealthy-elitist backed, anti-intellectual campaign that’s been goin’ down in the U.S. since WWI.
Emanating from the fascist right during the ‘Red Scares’ of the ‘20s and ‘50s, where they purged our media and universities of left-wing intellectuals. Who dared question the right of wealthy elites to own everything, including all the politicians, and now the media too, in a so-called democracy.
Therefore, today, you never hear from our excellent progressive journalists, like the great Chris Hedges, in any corporate medium; and they don’t come any better than Mr. Hedges. A foreign correspondent for the New York Times, who was fired after standing firmly against, what he knew was, fabricated WMD intelligence – similar to the Gulf of Tonkin deception – used to justify and deceive us into another fraudulent invasion, of Iraq this time.
We now see the same lame mainstream media’s incapacity to avert its attention from our own navel. No sense of the self-reflection, which, when problems occur, whether social or personal, should prompt a sane society or person with a conscience, to examine itself, rather than simply finger pointing at an external cause.
The storming of Congress that we’ve witnessed, that very scenario we ourselves have instigated, staged and funded in other nations since WWI. We’ve interfered in over 80 elections throughout the world, and have murderously overthrown many fledgling social democracies, in the name of fighting socialism or communism – now terrorism. Most of these CIA coups have obviously had oil, or the theft thereof, at the heart of their covert missions.
We “exceptional” Americans think that if nations take back control of their own resources, as when Chavez expelled U.S. oil companies from Venezuela, that it’s wrong for those countries to use the profits of their resources to their own benefit. So we then demonize their leaders as Socialists, which magically renders them evil, to be later overthrown by us in a coup or invasion that we blindly justify as “freeing their people,” when we’re only stealing their oil.
The problems Venezuela is now facing are greatly caused by our sanctions; which we’ll then use their plight, that we helped create, as the future reasoning for invading them – just as we did to Iraq.
I’ve written previously of the stranglehold that arms makers (which Eisenhower warned of), corporations, and the wealthy have on our government, which resulted in America having the highest poverty, homelessness, child poverty, and child mortality, rates in the developed world. The consequence of this historic inequality suffered by millions of disenfranchised Americans is that they naturally search for someone to blame for the grave injustice.
Which gives rise to conspiracy theories that many fall prey to without any evidence; and although they have every reason in the world to be cynical, they don’t understand the root cause: the legalized bribery and normalized corruption in our government. Which corporate media never investigates, when it’s their raison d’être; coerced by the desire of our wealthy to keep us in the dark by not properly funding the education of Americans – ‘the least informed people in the advanced world, lacking critical thinking skills, and thereby, unmerited, irrationally, shameless, and unholily, proud.’
Since America’s brightest progressive journalistic minds are unknown to the mainstream, they never have the opportunity – unless sought out – to explain to folks, that corporate journalism, in order to justify themselves, gives credence, sanction and blessing to a government that’s clearly corrupt, which competent progressive journalists expose. It’s the ‘fake news’ that Trump tapped into, that common folks discern, but misguidedly fail to understand that the worst of it issues from right-wing media.
G.W. Bush wrote in response to the storming of Congress, that he was “appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders” and that the assault on the Capitol “was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”
Funny, that’s exactly how we felt when protesting in masses against his clearly reckless falsehoods of Iraqi WMD, that needlessly and criminally caused the deaths of nearly 5,000 American soldiers, and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi’s – far more evil than Trump’s amorality. What hypocrites! Bush and Cheney should still be prosecuted for their evil, which unnecessarily murdered tens of thousands of babies too.
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints and letters to the editor are opinions of the writers, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.